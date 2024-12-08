Lockport real estate company donates to Honor Flight Chicago

Realtopia Real Estate, Inc., a boutique real estate brokerage in downtown Lockport, raised more than $2,800 to benefit Honor Flight Chicago during a campaign to generate more listings for the company. The company’s Designated Managing Broker and Founder, Ashley York (right). is pictured with Doug Meffley, co-director, Honor Flight Chicago. (Photo provided by Realtopia Real Estate, Inc.)

Realtopia Real Estate Inc. in Lockport recently raised $2,824 for Honor Flight Chicago during a campaign to generate more listings for this boutique real estate brokerage downtown, according to a news release from Realtopia Real Estate.

Honor Flight Chicago “recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism” of U.S. senior war veterans by sending them on a one-day journey to Washington, D.C., according to the Honor Flight Chicago website.

Realtopia pledged to donate $100 for each new listing signed between Aug. 30 and Nov. 11, according to the release.

Ashley York, Realtopia’s designated managing broker and founder, chose Honor Flight Chicago because the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization provided her grandfather Bernie Shedor, a Korean War Navy veteran, with “a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” according to the release.

“Seeing my grandpa, along with all the veterans, receiving a patriotic welcome home at Midway airport after their Honor Flight was an experience I’ll never forget,” York said in the release. “One veteran even took my 1-year old daughter’s hand and, with tears in his eyes, said his service was for her.”

For more information, visit honorflightchicago.org and realtopiare.com.