Illinois Extension Master Gardeners mark 50 years of teaching how to grow things

Master Gardeners embody the slogan “Learn it. Grow it. Teach it.” in various volunteer roles. Presenting public programs is just one way Master Gardeners impact their communities. (ISU Extension and Outreach )

The environmental movement in the 1970s led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, Earth Day and the Illinois Extension Master Gardener program, according to a news release from the University of Illinois Extension Services.

Now, the Extension is celebrating the 50-year legacy and accomplishments of the Illinois Master Gardener volunteer program.

Illinois Extension Master Gardeners enrich communities with their commitment to horticulture education and the art and science of growing.

More than 2,000 active volunteers invest their time and talents in cultivating collaborative gardens that feed and support healthy communities, foster hands-on learning and support the environment, according to the Extension. In 2023 alone, 2,358 active volunteers invested 165,508 hours of service to improve the well-being of their environment and those who live in it, according to the Extension.

Nancy Kuhajda, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Will County (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Services)

The national Master Gardener program has roots in the early 1970s in the Northwest with Washington State University Extension agents and people asking for advice on home garden maintenance, according to the Extension.

They devised a plan to educate volunteers on the science of gardening and then to disperse the information to the public, a vision that branched out and eventually led to the spread of the Master Gardener program to all 50 states, according to the Extension.

In 1975, Floyd Giles, a former Extension horticulture specialist and state Master Gardener coordinator, formed the first Master Gardener program in Illinois, based in Will County and neighboring DuPage and Cook counties, according to the Extension.

Today, the program continues to expand across Illinois, involving local gardening projects in rural villages, suburban communities and urban centers.

Since its inception in Illinois, the Master Gardener program has witnessed 50 years of countless volunteers dedicating their time and efforts to support projects. These initiatives include community gardens, therapeutic gardening programs, school partnerships and education on environmental stewardship, among others, according to the Extension

“We are incredibly proud of the growth in the Illinois Extension Master Gardener program and the impact it has made over the past 50 years,” Candice Anderson, a state Master Gardener specialist, said in the release announcing the 50th anniversary. “Our volunteers are the core of our program, and each one is passionate about making gardening accessible to everyone across Illinois and serving their communities in impactful ways. This celebration allows us to reflect on our achievements while fostering plans for the future.”

Lovely Ghaston of Mundelein and her husband, Nick, talk with Mary Price of Libertyville, a master gardener, about how to make tea using marjoram with mint and cinnamon Saturday, May 20, 2023, during the Lake County Extension Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale at the University of Illinois Extension in Grayslake. (Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local)

As the program marks 50 years of positive impact, Master Gardeners continue to uphold their mission of “helping others learn to grow.” In celebration of this golden milestone, in 2025, Extension will offer local and regional events, celebrate generations of volunteers and staff, and continue highlighting the program’s evolution and momentum for the future, according to the Extension.

“From the corners of micro-communities to bustling cities, the Illinois Extension Master Gardener program has become a trusted source of horticulture education for gardeners across the state,” Associate Dean and Director of Extension Shelly Nickols-Richardson said. “Their impact on the state is felt through lasting relationships between natural resources, broader agricultural production and people. We are excited to support an equitable future that promotes continued growth, engagement and inclusivity for all individuals.”

Master Gardeners research topics and help identify problems and find solutions about insects, trees, shrubs, plants, vegetables, fruits, gardens, lawns, and more. (Photo provided by Ogle County UofI Extension)

Looking ahead, the Illinois Extension Master Gardener program will continue to adapt to meet the needs of Illinois residents and welcome new generations of gardeners.

Hybrid training models have been adopted by the locally provided Master Gardener programs statewide, aligning with Illinois Extension’s newly launched 10-year strategic plan, aimed at advancing digital accessibility, supporting families, providing safe and culturally responsible food sources and promoting sustainability.

Gardening Holiday Wish List

Nancy Kreith, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator for Cook County, put together this list of holiday gift ideas for the gardeners in your life.

Hand-held weeding sickle. A tool with a short handle and sharp edge, which makes it useful for pulling newly sprouted weeds, especially in raised beds.

Weeding stirrup or hula hoop hoe. Both are used for weeding tasks. A stirrup hoe is sharp on both edges and has a long handle. Moving it back and forth cuts shallow-rooted weeds with its pushing and pulling action.

Silage fork. A pitchfork with many more tines. It makes scooping lightweight materials like straw or mulch a breeze. It pierces mulch piles effortlessly, and scoops can be easily lifted.

Broadfork. A tool that comes in handy if practicing minimal or no-till. The sharp prongs penetrate the soil with ease. As the tool is rocked back and forth, the soil is aerated, and organic matter is incorporated. This minimizes soil disturbance, helps limit heavy lifting, and avoids the use of heavy machinery.

Ergonomic hand tools. For gardeners with mobility limitations, ergonomic hand tools can be purchased. Trowels, cultivators, dandelion weeders and pruners may have curved handles, rotating grips and straps that relieve pressure on hands and wrists.

A set of gardening tools to add to the holiday wish list can include (left to right): a silage fork, stirrup hoe, and broadfork. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Stem-gripping pruner. Comes in handy when pruning plants with thorns, like roses, hawthorns and raspberries. As gardeners cut, the pruner holds onto the cut stem, so there is no need to grab it.

Electric pruners. Many tool manufacturers are beginning to carry electric pruners. These battery-operated pruners work with the pull of a trigger, saving strain on hands. The pruners can handle up to 1-inch diameter branches and cut like butter.

Consider treating yourself or others to new tools for the garden this holiday season. Grab the list and get started in the quest for more efficient yard work.

Learn more about proper maintenance and extending tool lifespan by downloading the fall garden tools maintenance info sheet. For questions, connect with a location Extension office from the map.