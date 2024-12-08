Diamond and jewelry store opens in Shorewood

Chicago Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewelry recently opened at 301 Vertin Blvd. in Shorewood, and is seen on Monday, December 2, 2024, in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

Chicago Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewelry recently opened at 301 Vertin Blvd. in Shorewood.

The store offers lab-grown diamonds in “hundreds of styles and designs,” according to the Chicago Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewelry Facebook page.

“Lab-grown diamonds [sometimes abbreviated as LGD] are grown in a laboratory under controlled conditions,” according to the website for Jewelers of America, the national trade association for U.S. fine jewelry businesses and organizations.

For more information about Chicago Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewelry, call 224-300-8299 or visit 123labgrown.com.