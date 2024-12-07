Kobe Jordan leads Plainfield East boys basketball to SWP victory: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Boys basketball
Plainfield East 61, Joliet Central 26: Kobe Jordan had 14 points and six rebounds on the night to lead the Bengals to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
KJ Miller scored 12 points, Josh Stone added 10 and Leslie Pobee chipped in with seven.
Lemont 61, Richards 43: Simas Dyglys scored 15 points for Lemont during a South Suburban Conference win.
Gabriel Sularski scored 14 and Zane Schneider added 10.
Bolingbrook 74, Oswego 41: At Bolingbrook, Davion Thompson had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the hosts picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Minooka 53, Yorkville 39: Zane Caves had 21 points and 16 rebounds for Minooka during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Brayden Hairald had 12 points and five rebounds.
Seneca 70, St. Bede 37: Paxton Giertz had 21 points to lead the Fighting Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Brady Sheedy had 16 points and Brayden Simek added 15.
Coal City 63, Lisle 44: At Lisle, the Coalers came out on top for an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Manteno 55, Peotone 46: Ray Lee scored 16 points for Manteno during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Cooper Monk had 12 points and Andrew Norred added 10.
Grace Christian 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 39: The Panthers fell and couldn’t come back in River Valley Conference action.
Wilmington 43, Reed-Custer 35: Alex Bielfeldt had 15 points and five rebounds but the Comets fell in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.
Romeoville 54, Plainfield South 24: The Cougars came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Benet 74, Joliet Catholic 37: The Hilltoppers fell in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.
Girls basketball
Plainfield South 54, Joliet West 50: At Joliet, the Cougars came from behind and pulled out a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Boys swimming
Lincoln-Way West Invite: The hosts took second place with 2,967 points, Lincoln-Way Central took third with 966 points and Lockport finished in fourth place with 733.5 points in a six team meet.
For the Warriors, Matt Wolf took third in the 100 breaststroke and Jake McCormack took second in the 100 butterfly.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 2, Mendota 0: The Fighting Irish won both sets of matches for a nonconference win, 70-6, 53-21.