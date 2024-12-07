December 06, 2024
Kobe Jordan leads Plainfield East boys basketball to SWP victory: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Lemont, Bolingbrook win in boys basketball, Plainfield South wins in girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Plainfield East 61, Joliet Central 26: Kobe Jordan had 14 points and six rebounds on the night to lead the Bengals to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

KJ Miller scored 12 points, Josh Stone added 10 and Leslie Pobee chipped in with seven.

Lemont 61, Richards 43: Simas Dyglys scored 15 points for Lemont during a South Suburban Conference win.

Gabriel Sularski scored 14 and Zane Schneider added 10.

Bolingbrook 74, Oswego 41: At Bolingbrook, Davion Thompson had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the hosts picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

Minooka 53, Yorkville 39: Zane Caves had 21 points and 16 rebounds for Minooka during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Brayden Hairald had 12 points and five rebounds.

Seneca 70, St. Bede 37: Paxton Giertz had 21 points to lead the Fighting Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.

Brady Sheedy had 16 points and Brayden Simek added 15.

Coal City 63, Lisle 44: At Lisle, the Coalers came out on top for an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.

Manteno 55, Peotone 46: Ray Lee scored 16 points for Manteno during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.

Cooper Monk had 12 points and Andrew Norred added 10.

Grace Christian 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 39: The Panthers fell and couldn’t come back in River Valley Conference action.

Wilmington 43, Reed-Custer 35: Alex Bielfeldt had 15 points and five rebounds but the Comets fell in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.

Romeoville 54, Plainfield South 24: The Cougars came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.

Benet 74, Joliet Catholic 37: The Hilltoppers fell in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

Girls basketball

Plainfield South 54, Joliet West 50: At Joliet, the Cougars came from behind and pulled out a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

Boys swimming

Lincoln-Way West Invite: The hosts took second place with 2,967 points, Lincoln-Way Central took third with 966 points and Lockport finished in fourth place with 733.5 points in a six team meet.

For the Warriors, Matt Wolf took third in the 100 breaststroke and Jake McCormack took second in the 100 butterfly.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 2, Mendota 0: The Fighting Irish won both sets of matches for a nonconference win, 70-6, 53-21.

