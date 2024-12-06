Will Country Trail Riders will ring bells for Salvation Army this weekend

Will County Trail Riders President Bruce Bochenek, right, smiles as shoppers interact with the horses. The Will County Trail Riders brought horses as they volunteered for The Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, 2023 at Walmart in New Lenox. They will return on Saturday, the ninth year they've donated their time to raise money for The Salvation Army. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Hoof it to the New Lenox Walmart on Saturday to help people in need and pose with horses.

For the ninth year, the Will Country Trail Riders will “team up” with The Salvation Army and “ring bells” with their horses, including miniature horses and a pony, according to Bruce Bochenek, president of the Will County Trail Riders.

“We do it to help the community and just bring a smile,” Bochenek said. “Bring the little ones and bring your camera – most people have a phone with them – and come see the horses. And put a little bit in the box for The Salvation Army.”

Moses Escobar, 5-years old, holds the reigns of Dolly, a Kentucky Mountain Brown Palomino horse while his mother Yunuen enjoys the moment. The Will County Trail Riders brought horses as they volunteered for the Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, 2023 at Walmart in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“Maybe it brings out the good in people: Christmas and horses.” — Bruce Bochenek, president of the Will County Trail Riders

Horses and “riders” will be stationed at the East and West doors of Walmart, 501 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, Bochenek said.

Bochenek will be there, and so will his wife Trish Bochenek with her Kentucky mountain horse Ben, he said.

“You can get your picture with the horses, make your own Christmas cards [with the pictures] – but more importantly, you can donate to The Salvation Army,” Bochenek said.

Tyler Archer, 7-years old, pets Indigo, a 15-year old miniature horse. The Will County Trail Riders brought horses as they volunteered for the Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, 2023 at Walmart in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Bochenek said some people come out every year with their friends to donate and take an updated picture with the horses.

“It’s a tradition for them – same time, next year type of thing,” Bochenek said.

Bochenek had the idea for the Will County Trailer Riders to become Salvation Army Bell Ringers after reading a story about a bell ringer who always brought her horse, he said.

Will County Trail Riders volunteers Joyce Sallese and Sue Panozzo have fun ringing the bells. The Will County Trail Riders brought horses as they volunteered for the Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, 2023 at Walmart in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“Honestly their programs are fantastic, and they give primarily inside the community. They feed the homeless and they offer shelter,” Bochenek said. “When they see someone struggling, they help them out.”

Bochenek said the Will Country Trail Riders collected $1,870.51 in donations through their one-day bell ringing efforts in 2023. He hopes to do as well on Saturday – and maybe even better.

“When you listen to the news, it’s such a downer at times,” Bochenek said. “But then you see people out, and they pass us, it’s just smiles and they’re willing to donate a little bit. Maybe it brings out the good in people: Christmas and horses.”

Eyelet, a 15-year old miniature horse greets shoppers as they enter Walmart. The Will County Trail Riders brought horses as they volunteered for the Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, 2023 at Walmart in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

For more information, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/joliet and willcountytrailriders.com.