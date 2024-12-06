Lockport H.S. to host 10th annual Veterans Night on Friday

The 10th Annual Veterans Night will be held at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Lockport Township High School District 205, 1333 E. 7th St. Lockport. The 30-minute ceremony will be held shortly before Lockport’s boys basketball game against Lincoln-Way East High School. (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School)

Only 21 veterans attended the first Veterans Night in Lockport Township High School District 205, said event organizer Mike Zaworski, a social studies teacher at the high school.

This year, Zaworski expects about 125 to 140, including three World War II veterans and two Korean War veterans.

On Friday, District 205 will host its 10th annual Veterans Night before the boys basketball game against Lincoln-Way West High School.

Zaworski said the whole point of the event is to give the community the opportunity to say “thank you” to a large group of veterans at one time.

“It turns out being a 30-minute standing ovation for the veteran,” he said. “It’s extraordinary. You get to thank a large group all at once. It’s a ‘thank you’ they’ll never forget.”

Berland’s House of Tools donates the large American flag each year, Zaworski said.

Despite the winter weather, about 100 veterans came out to Lockport Township High School’s east campus on Feb. 4, 2022, for the school’s annual Veterans Night. Veterans and students together held the American flag while everyone who attended sang the national anthem. Berland's House of Tools in Joliet donated the large flag. (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School)

Each veteran will receive a boxed meal from Jersey Mike’s Subs, a camo Dri-Fit T-shirt and a card of gratitude from Lockport Township High School students. The veterans and their families and friends can then stay for the game for free.

The ceremony, which begins at 5:45 p.m. and includes bagpipers, will run for about 30 minutes before the game begins, Zaworski said. Veterans should arrive at the school by 4:30 p.m.

The JROTC will be provided by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Constantine Tsoukatos, who is a JROTC instructor at Lincoln-Way Central/West High School.

Each veteran and his or her branch of service will be introduced, and everyone attending will sing the national anthem, Zaworski said.

Attendees will include World War II Army Air Corps veterans Joe Belman, who is 100 years old, and Ted Micee, who is 103, as well as Betty Peterson, 100, who served in the Navy at Portsmouth, Virginia, Zaworski said.

The three Korean War veterans are Gordie Kinzler, Frank Masters and Melvin Mueller, Zaworski said.

Denise Carson, a member of the last graduating class of the Women’s Army Corps, also will attend, Zaworski said. Both Carson and Veronica Konow heavily promote the Veterans Night and are the main reasons why so many veterans participate, Zaworski said.

“It’s really neat to see an idea become a reality, and to see how much it’s grown,” he said. “And it’s been a real pleasure watching the veterans and the people in the community enjoy the event. It makes it all worth it.”

Lockport Township High School is located at 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport.

To register, call Zaworski at 815-588-8591 or register online at lths.org. Online registration closes Friday morning.

Veterans also can register at the door before the event starts, Zaworski said. Veterans should live in the general area, although they don’t need to live in Lockport.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Veterans Night

WHEN: 5:45 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Lockport Township High School, 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport

REGISTER: Call Mike Zaworski at 815-588-8591 or register online at lths.org.