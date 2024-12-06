Grace Olsen leads Gardner-South Wilmington girls basketball to victory: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 35, Grant Park 19: Grace Olsen put up 14 points during a Rivery Valley Conference victory.
Lockport 65, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42: Evelyn Ingram put 25 points on the board with four three-pointers to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Laura Arstikaits had five three-pointers and scored 17 points.
Seneca 46, Ottawa Marquette 36: Alyssa Zellers scored 13 points and the Fighting Irish won in Tri-County Conference action.
Tessa Krull and Lauryn Barla combined to add 14 points to the board.
Plainfield North 60, Oswego East 49: Anaya Patterson and Lucy Carlos each scored 11 points during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Reed-Custer 45, Streator 27: The Comets came out on top during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Alyssa Wollenzien put up 18 points and four rebounds.
Lemont 57, Richards 31: At Lemont, the hosts battled to a South Suburban Conference victory.
Joliet Central 53, Plainfield East 39: The Steelmen dominated and came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
St. Bede 45, Dwight 36: The Trojans fell in Tri-County Conference action.
Stagg 40, Lincoln-Way East 34: The Griffins came up short in South Suburban Conference play.
Sandburg 50, Lincoln-Way Central 49: The Knights fought all game but fell short at the end in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Boys basketball
St. Laurence 74, Providence Catholic 38: The Celtics fell behind early and couldn’t come back in Chicago Catholic Conference play.
Boys bowling
Joliet Central 2,012, Rich Township 1,300: The Steelmen dominated and picked up a nonconference win.
Boys wrestling
Joliet Central 41, T.F. South 25: The Steelmen battled and picked up an Oak Forest Invite win.
Joliet Central 56, Hillcrest 18: Joliet dominated for an Oak Forest Invite victory.
Morris 45, LaSalle-Peru 28: At LaSalle, Morris came out on top for an Interstate 8 Conference win.