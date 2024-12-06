December 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
The Herald-News

Grace Olsen leads Gardner-South Wilmington girls basketball to victory: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Lockport, Plainfield North, Reed-Custer win girls basketball, Joliet Central wins boys bowling

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 35, Grant Park 19: Grace Olsen put up 14 points during a Rivery Valley Conference victory.

Lockport 65, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42: Evelyn Ingram put 25 points on the board with four three-pointers to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.

Laura Arstikaits had five three-pointers and scored 17 points.

Seneca 46, Ottawa Marquette 36: Alyssa Zellers scored 13 points and the Fighting Irish won in Tri-County Conference action.

Tessa Krull and Lauryn Barla combined to add 14 points to the board.

Plainfield North 60, Oswego East 49: Anaya Patterson and Lucy Carlos each scored 11 points during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Reed-Custer 45, Streator 27: The Comets came out on top during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.

Alyssa Wollenzien put up 18 points and four rebounds.

Lemont 57, Richards 31: At Lemont, the hosts battled to a South Suburban Conference victory.

Joliet Central 53, Plainfield East 39: The Steelmen dominated and came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

St. Bede 45, Dwight 36: The Trojans fell in Tri-County Conference action.

Stagg 40, Lincoln-Way East 34: The Griffins came up short in South Suburban Conference play.

Sandburg 50, Lincoln-Way Central 49: The Knights fought all game but fell short at the end in Southwest Suburban Conference action.

Boys basketball

St. Laurence 74, Providence Catholic 38: The Celtics fell behind early and couldn’t come back in Chicago Catholic Conference play.

Boys bowling

Joliet Central 2,012, Rich Township 1,300: The Steelmen dominated and picked up a nonconference win.

Boys wrestling

Joliet Central 41, T.F. South 25: The Steelmen battled and picked up an Oak Forest Invite win.

Joliet Central 56, Hillcrest 18: Joliet dominated for an Oak Forest Invite victory.

Morris 45, LaSalle-Peru 28: At LaSalle, Morris came out on top for an Interstate 8 Conference win.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsGirls BasketballBoys BasketballWrestlingBowling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois