Former CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy counties indicted

The offices for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties are located at 14 Fairlane Drive in Joliet. Jan. 4, 2024. (Bob Okon)

The former chief executive officer of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy counties has been indicted on felony theft charges.

A Will County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Theodore Brodeur, 55, of Shorewood, on a Class 2 felony theft offense, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the grand jury indictment, Brodeur “knowingly exerted unauthorized control over property of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties organization, being the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, and used the ATM cards to obtain cash in excess of $10,000, which was for his own personal gain,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The court documents were unsealed Thursday and Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak issued a summons.

The charges against Brodeur, a former superintendent with the Joliet Park District, stemmed from an investigation started by the sheriff’s office in January.

On Jan. 3, the Joliet Police Department contacted Sheriff Mike Kelley’s office and requested his office investigate an alleged theft involving Brodeur.

Brodeur tendered his resignation Jan 2.

The police department took the original complaint in January but elected to have the sheriff’s office investigate in order to avoid a potential conflict of interest because of Joliet police involvement with the organization, police department spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English said at the time.

“This report has been forwarded to the Will County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation as there are former and current members of the Joliet Police Department that actively serve on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties Board of Directors and could be considered potential witnesses,” English said in an email at the time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Board President Al Roechner is the former police chief in Joliet.

Roechner took charge as the board leader after the resignation of former board President Neil Narine.

After an extensive investigation, Will County detectives determined that Brodeur had been using debit cards associated to the nonprofit’s bank account for his personal use when he was not authorized to do so, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives interviewed Brodeur regarding the allegations, and he made incriminating statements regarding the use of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ debit cards for his own personal gain, according to the sheriff’s office.

“After an exhaustive search conducted by detectives, they were able to obtain numerous documents, financial statements, surveillance videos, and other documents related to this financial crime investigation. These evidence items came from various organizations, financial providers, retailers, and other businesses,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Sheriff’s detectives on Aug. 30 met with Special Prosecutor William “Bill” Elward with the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office regarding the allegations against Brodeur.

Brodeur’s initial court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.