Wilmington boys hoops wins season opener: Wednesday’s Herald News sports roundup

Boys basketball
Wilmington 31, Iroquois West 25: At Gilman, the Wildcats opened their season with a hard-fought defensive win. Ryan Nelson led the way with 12 points and 17 rebounds for Wilmington (1-0). Brysen Meents added five points and five boards for the Wildcats.
Joliet Catholic 72, Harvest Christian Academy 36: At Aurora, the Hilltoppers upped their mark to 2-0 with their second straight win at the Bernie Welke Classic. Donavyn Simmons scored 14 to lead JCA. Jayden Armstrong added 10 for the Hilltoppers.
Homewood-Flossmoor 72, Lincoln-Way Central 53: At Flossmoor, the Knights dropped to 3-2 overall with the loss to the defending Class 4A state champion Vikings.
Girls basketball
Manteno 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 17: At Manteno, Maddie Simms scored seven points as GSW (1-7) fell to Manteno in a nonconference contest.
Lincoln-Way West 36, Kankakee 33: At Kankakee, West picked up its fifth win of the season as it edged the Kays in a nonconference contest. West is now 5-1.
Boys bowling
Joliet Central 2,584, Bolingbrook 2,503: At Bolingbrook, Trent Mooney rolled a 201 and Ethen Van Vess a 199 to lead the Steelmen to the win.
Girls bowling
Andrew 1,573, Joliet Central 1,279: At Tinley Park, the Steelmen fell to the Thunderbolts in a nonconference match.