December 04, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
The Herald-News

Wilmington boys hoops wins season opener: Wednesday’s Herald News sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Wilmington 31, Iroquois West 25: At Gilman, the Wildcats opened their season with a hard-fought defensive win. Ryan Nelson led the way with 12 points and 17 rebounds for Wilmington (1-0). Brysen Meents added five points and five boards for the Wildcats.

Joliet Catholic 72, Harvest Christian Academy 36: At Aurora, the Hilltoppers upped their mark to 2-0 with their second straight win at the Bernie Welke Classic. Donavyn Simmons scored 14 to lead JCA. Jayden Armstrong added 10 for the Hilltoppers.

Homewood-Flossmoor 72, Lincoln-Way Central 53: At Flossmoor, the Knights dropped to 3-2 overall with the loss to the defending Class 4A state champion Vikings.

Girls basketball

Manteno 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 17: At Manteno, Maddie Simms scored seven points as GSW (1-7) fell to Manteno in a nonconference contest.

Lincoln-Way West 36, Kankakee 33: At Kankakee, West picked up its fifth win of the season as it edged the Kays in a nonconference contest. West is now 5-1.

Boys bowling

Joliet Central 2,584, Bolingbrook 2,503: At Bolingbrook, Trent Mooney rolled a 201 and Ethen Van Vess a 199 to lead the Steelmen to the win.

Girls bowling

Andrew 1,573, Joliet Central 1,279: At Tinley Park, the Steelmen fell to the Thunderbolts in a nonconference match.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsBoys BasketballGirls BasketballBoys BowlingGirls Bowling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois