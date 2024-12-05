Will County Forest Preserve gift shops stocked with holiday items

Three Forest Preserve District of Will County gift shops, including this one at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, are gearing up for Museum Store Sunday on Dec. 1 and the holiday shopping season in general by stocking unique items. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Forest Preserve District of Will County gift shops are stocked with unique gifts for the holiday shopping season.

Forest Preserve gift shops carry items from small businesses as much as possible and they are looking to add even more local vendors, Kylee Beckwith, guest services associate at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, stated in a news release.

“It saves on fossil fuels in shipping and is wonderful to be able to support local business owners,” she said. “I’ve also noticed that guests tend to gravitate towards the products that are sourced and made locally, so it’s a win-win,” Beckwith stated.

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center

Four Rivers in Channahon is focused on sustainable gifting this year, Beckwith said in the release.

“Previously we carried handmade mugs from Utica, handmade earrings from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and local honey from Minooka, but this year we were able to add the crochet critters from Joliet and the handwoven bracelets from Plainfield,” she said. “The list is slowly growing and we’re always looking to add more.”

Examples include: Handwoven, nature-inspired bracelets by Knotted to Perfection; natural dye kits made of recycled materials from the Nature Atelier; hand crocheted critters by The Monday Club, a small business from the area that includes Angela Rafac, a Forest Preserve interpretive naturalist, and her sister Teressa Briones.

Isle a la Cache

At Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, staff are gearing up to provide a fun and affordable way for families to purchase a souvenir and to be able to remember their visit to the site, stated Janet Zavoral, the museum’s facility office manager, in a news release.

Items that are stocked at the museum include: unique nature themed earrings by Jabebo made in the USA from recycled cereal boxes; small ceramic turtle trinkets and crocheted turtles and friends created in Ecuador and the supplier gives back through The Turtleman Foundation which supports conservation groups that help sea turtles; kaleidoscopes, harmonicas, wooden yo-yos and carved wood animal pens.

“The goal at Isle a la Cache Museum is to provide a fun and affordable way for families to purchase a souvenir and be able to remember their visit here,” Zavoral stated in the release.

Plum Creek Nature Center

Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township will once again offer free drinks, such as coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and water to shoppers on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, said Marissa Jones, facility office manager at Plum Creek.

The gift shop has an expanded line of eco-friendly wrapping options including three different sizes of recycled wrapping paper that can be recycled again after use and biodegradable Christmas tape.

“We also have stocking stuffers for the outdoorsy person in anyone’s life,” Jones stated in a news release. Items include: reusable wheat straw utensils; recycled fire starters; hand soap sheets

Outsider Threads 20% off sale

And if you can’t make it to one of the gift shops in time for the holidays, consider ordering some fun merchandise online at OutsiderThreads.com. The site features shirts with punny nature sayings, hats, a coffee mug, a water bottle and magnets for the nature-loving people in your life. All merchandise will be 20% off starting Thanksgiving Day and running through Dec. 8. Use holiday code HOLIDAY20 at checkout to get the discount.

And best of all, proceeds benefit The Nature Foundation of Will County, which supports the Forest Preserve’s conservation, restoration and education activities.