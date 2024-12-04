Joliet police hold annual holiday food drive

Collection boxes are located in the front lobby at both Joliet police stations now until the morning of Dec. 20 for the Joliet Police Department's Pack the Paddy Wagon campaign. (supplied photo)

The Joliet Police Department is once again collecting nonperishable food items during its annual Pack the Paddy Wagon campaign.

Donated food will be given to local food banks to help support Joliet citizens in need. Collection boxes are located in the front lobby at both Joliet police stations now until the morning of Dec. 20, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet Police Chief Bob Evans and Deputy Richard Brown unload food donations from the police department’s “Pack the Paddy Wagon” food drive at the Salvation Army in Joliet in 2022. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police said donations may be brought to the following locations:

•Joliet Police Station: 150 W. Washington St., Joliet, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

•Joliet Police West Sub-Station: 7196 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday - Friday)

You may also drop off your donation at one of these Joliet businesses during their normal business hours:

•BioLife Plasma Services, 590 N. Larkin Ave., Suite B, Joliet

•Emediate Cure Quick Care-Joliet, Joliet 1508 Essington Road, Unit 5, Joliet

•Joliet Slammers Stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet