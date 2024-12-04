Joliet church to host ‘Behold Your King’ Christmas concert

Madeline Cawley, flutist and founder of Harvest Arts, will perform with her flute and harp quartet on Dec. 6 at First Presbyterian Church of Joliet. The concert is free and open to the public. (Photo provided by Denton Florian)

A Christmas concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet will feature “beloved Christmas carols fused with classical and Celtic folk music,” according to an event flyer.

The Harvest Arts “Behold Your King” Christmas concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet, 805 Western Ave.

The concert is free and open to the public.

“Let’s refocus on the beauty of the Christmas season and what Christmas is all about: peace on earth,” lead pastor Bo Mircea said.

Musicians will include Natalie Man on harp, Madeline Cawley on flute, Anne Bone on violin, Kathryn Hougham on viola and Steven Schumann on cello.

These musicians are part of Harvest Arts, which aims to “provide beautiful artistic works and experiences for the increased flourishing of our community for the glory of God,” according to its website.

The group is based in Alabama, Tennessee and Florida, according to the Harvest Arts LLC Facebook page. The concert is an opportunity for people to “break from the mundane” and reconnect with God, Mircea said.

“Sometimes you just need a cue to help you refocus on what’s important, and I think music and the arts has that potential in our lives,” Mircea said. “Sometimes we are so stressed, running from one thing to another. It’s a good way to refocus, especially during Advent season.”

Mircea said once he watched some of Harvest Arts’ videos on YouTube, he wanted to bring them to the church because “we like to have this stream of good music present in our life.”

“First Presbyterian has a great music tradition,” Mircea said. “And we always look for opportunities to bring good musicians to First Presbyterian. Just last month, we had the Matsiko Orphan group with us on Sunday morning.”

The Joliet church also offers free organ lessons to the community after giving a much-needed home to a retired organ.

And because “music has a way of bringing people together,” the Harvest Arts “Behold Your King” Christmas concert is “another great opportunity for us to [have] fellowship and welcome the community,” Mircea said.

“Music tends to unite people like that,” Mircea said.

For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet at 815-727-9259 or visit firstpresjoliet.org and harvestartsllc.com.