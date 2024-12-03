Illinois State Police issue nearly 900 citations in special enforcement patrols

ISP seal as of March 2023 (Provided by Illinois State Police)

Special traffic enforcement patrols conducted by the Illinois State Police in November resulted in 895 citations issued across Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

ISP Troop 3 Commander Captain Patrick Manno, announced some of the citations issued:

• Occupant restraint violations, 59

• Driving under the influence and drug/alcohol-related citations, 4

• Speeding citations and warnings, 424

• Distracted driving citations and warnings, 76

• Total Citations, 895

• Total Written Warnings, 187

These STEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign, according to a news release announcing the results.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Manno also released the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) held in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during the month of November.

Driving under the influence (DUI) citations, 1

Other alcohol/drug citations, 11

Occupant restraint offenses, 29

Registration offenses, 54

Driver’s license offenses, 52

Insurance violations, 40

Total citations/arrests, 180

Total written warnings, 70