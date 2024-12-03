Ex-Joliet city manager found not guilty of DUI by Will County judge

Former Joliet city manager James Capparelli leaves the Will County Courthouse after a pretrial hearing on his DUI case on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

A Will County judge has found the former Joliet city manager not guilty of the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence.

The decision was rendered by Judge Sherri Hale following the trial of James Capparelli, 63, which took place on Tuesday at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.

Capparelli had resigned as city manager for Joliet about two months after the 2023 mayoral election. In October 2023, Capparelli was arrested on a charge of DUI following a crash investigation by the Joliet Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.