2024-25 Herald-News Boys Wrestling Capsules

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: AJ Knoll

Top returners: Isaac Harris (120, sr); Jared Craig (132, sr.); Marcus Poe (150, sr.); Tommy McDermott (165, jr.); Aaron Camacho (144/150, jr.); Gonzalo Camacho (175/190, sr.).

Worth noting: Harris was a state alternate last season for the Raiders, while Craig was a sectional qualifier. ... Coach Knoll: “Lots of injuries last year ended seasons early. We should have a decent line up. All of these wrestlers have been on varsity with me for three years now, it being my third year, and we’re seeing my mentality transfer over with pushing the pace and staying on the gas. We aim to break opponents with a high volume of offense.”

COAL CITY

Head coach: Mark Masters

Top returners: Owen Petersen (113/120, so.); Cooper Morris (126/132, so.); Culan Lindemuth (120/126, sr.); Brody Widlowski (138/144, jr.); Noah Houston (144/150, jr.); Mason Garner (150/157, jr.); Brock Finch (165/175, jr.); Landin Benson (175, sr.); John Keigher (190/215, sr.); Trace Wilson (157/165, jr.); Cade Poyner (190/215, jr.); Emmett Easton (285, so.); Payton Vigna (285, jr.).

Top newcomers: Jake Munsterman, fr.; Jason Pitak, fr.; Luke Munsterman, jr.; Evan Greggain, jr.; Alec Waliczek, sr.; Roberto Rodriguez, so.

Worth noting: The Coalers finished second in Class 1A last season in the dual team state tournament. ... Benson was the Class 1A state champion at 165, while Widlowski finished second at 126. Morris took fifth at 113 and Peterson was sixth at 106. ... Coach Masters: “We have a lot of the same faces from last year’s team. Hopefully, we can get everyone down to weight and stay healthy. We should have a solid lineup this season when we get all the fall sport injuries healed up.”

JOLIET CATHOLIC ACADEMY

Head coach: Ryan Cumbee

Top returners: Luke Foster (113, so.); Jason Hampton (126, jr.); Elias Gonzalez (138, sr.); Nolan Vogel (150, jr.); Luke Hamiti (165, jr.); Nico Ronchetti (190, sr.).

Top newcomers: Kane Robles (106, fr.); Maddux Tindal (120, so.); Dawson Mack (144, fr.); Vinnie Tindal (165, sr.).

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers advanced to the Dual Team state tournament last year in their first year competing in Class 3A, losing to Mt. Carmel in the quarterfinals. ... Hampton finished second in the state in Class 2A last season and fourth in 2023, while Ronchetti was sixth last season and second in 2023. Hamiti took fifth last season, while Foster and Gonzalez were state qualifiers last season. ... Maddux Tindal took third last season in Texas, while Vinnie Tindal was a Texas state qualifier. ... Coach Cumbee: “We’re excited about the season. We are focusing on embracing the process, and our goal is to win state.”

Joliet Central’s Charles Walker returns after qualifying for state the last two seasons. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Patrick McGovern

Top returners: Charles Walker (215, sr.); Liam Walsh (113, sr.); Aleck Allende (120, sr.), Isaiah Kan (138, sr.); Tremaine Cooper (144, sr.).

Worth noting: Walker is a two-time state qualifier for the Steelmen who has finished in the final eight each season. Walsh is a two-time sectional qualfier. ... Coach McGovern: “We will look to win our first conference title in nearly 40 years. We have a great group of seniors who are leaders in the program. We are excited for the success it could bring to all of these four year athletes who work extremely hard.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Awais Arain

Top returners: Nicholas Murdock (106, jr.); Jakob Crandall (113, jr.); Joseph Pedrosa (120, so.); Marquan Godfrey (132, sr.); Adrian Hernandez (138, sr.); Carson Weber (150, sr.); Aiden Brown (157, sr.); Zachary Cronk (175, jr.).

Key newcomer: Jacob Tyderek (215, fr.).

Worth noting: Weber is a three-time state qualifier who finished third in the state in Class 3A last season at 144 and holds a career record of 107-15 for the Tigers. Tyderek won the IESA state title at 215 last season. ... Coach Arain: “I’m excited for the season. We had a lot of wrestlers dedicate themselves over the offseason. We’re hoping to build on individual and team success over the last several years. Our goal is to have 14 solid wrestlers across the lineup who can compete at a high level. Our team goals are to win the Southwest Prairie East division title and put ourselves in a position to win the SPC Tournament and regional tournament at the end of the season.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Egan Berta

Top returners: Cory Zator (132, jr.); Julian Villianatos (138, sr.); Nico Lococo (165, sr.); Vinnie Dellicolli (175, jr.).

Top newcomer: Revin Maldonado (132/138, so.).

Worth noting: Zator and Villianatos were both Class 2A state qualifiers for Lemont last season, while Lococo and Dellicolli were both sectional qualifiers.

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Tyrone Byrd

Top returners: Tyler Lachenberg (120, so.); Eric Hoselton (126, sr.); Michael Heimberg (132, jr.); Alex Kedzior (132, so.); Jadon Zimmer (138, so.); Ryan Nape (144, jr.); Ethan Harvey (150, so.); Jalen Byrd (165, jr.); Caden Harvey (175, sr.); Aiden Hennings (215, jr.); Ethan Toosley (285, sr.).

Top newcomers: Finn Fifer (106, fr.); Beckham Cundiff (113, jr.); Zander Zilewicz (144, sr.); Yakub Jaber (157, sr.); Justin Langford (190, so.).

Worth noting: The Knights return 10 of 14 starters from last season. ... Byrd was a regional champion last season and qualfied for state in 2022-23, while Hoselton was a sectional qualfier last season. ... Coach Byrd: “While we are a young team, we are experienced. It is always a team goal to win a regional. In the event we can win a regional, we will be capable of placing in the state tournament. Individually, we would like to put several wrestlers into the state tournament and we also are looking to put multiple wrestlers on the awards stand.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Collin McKillip

Top returners: Tyson Zvonar (138, sr.); Kaidge Richardson (144, jr.); Rory Moran (165, sr.); Brayden Mortell (150, sr.); Alex Lizak (157, sr.); Jackson Zaeske (175, sr.).

Top newcomer: Ryan Stingley, (285, jr).

Worth noting: Zvonar is a three-time state qualfier for the Griffins and has committed to Illinois Wesleyan. Richardson and Moran also qualified for state last season. .. Coach McKillip: “We bring back a lot of talent from last year’s regional championship team, so our goals are high. We want to win another regional title as a team and give ourselves a chance to qualify for state as a team. As individuals, we have a bunch of guys who are on their last chance to bring home some state hardware. We are looking forward to February but taking it one week at a time. Getting our football players back after their deep run will be a big lift in the practice room.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Brian Glynn

Top returners: Brady Glynn (113, so.); Shane Stream (126, so.); Jakob Siwinski (138, jr.); Luke Siwinski (144, sr.); Jimmy Talley (190, jr.); Nate Elstner (215, sr.).

Worth noting: The Warriors were 24-3 in dual meets last season. Luke Siwinski took fifth place in the state at 138 last year, while Stream was also a state qualifier. Glynn, Jakob Siwinski, Talley and Elstner were all sectional qualifiers last year. ... Coach Glynn: “We are returning the bulk of our team this year and are looking to advance to the state tournament.”

Lockport’s Justin Wardlow (top) has placed second in the state the last two seasons. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Jameson Oster

Top returners: Justin Wardlow (150, jr.); Liam Zimmerman (132, sr.); Isaac Zimmerman (120/126, jr.); Drew Silzer (190/215, jr.).

Top newcomers: Chris Miller (165, jr.); Peyton Roberson (215, sr.); Jake Kratz (285, sr.).

Worth noting: The Porters finished third in the state at the Class 3A dual team tournament in 2023 and are looking to return this year. ... Wardlow has finished second in the state the last two seasons, while Liam Zimmerman is a returning state qualifier. Isaac Zimmerman and Silzer were both sectional qualifiers last season. ... Coach Oster: “I have high expectations from this team. We only graduated two starters from last year. Almost all of our projected starters have varsity experience from previous seasons. We had a large group of wrestlers training in the offseason and they are ready to show the work they have put in.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Lenny Tryner

Top returners: Owen Sater (106, jr.); Brandon Anderson (120, sr.); Brock Claypool (126, so.); Carter Skoff (144, jr.).

Top newcomers: Parker Berry (106, fr.); Paxton Valentine (113, so.); Michael Carvotta (138, fr.); Malachi Congo (215, fr.).

Worth noting: Sater is a returning state qualifier for Morris, while Anderson is a three-time sectional qualifier that won a regional title last year, but was injured in the title match and could not wrestle at the sectional. Claypool and Skoff were also sectional qualfiers. Berry, Carvotta and Congo were all IESA state champions last season. ... Coach Tryner: “Our goals for the year are to develop our younger wrestlers and prepare our more experienced ones for a successful state series performance. We set the school record for single season dual wins last year and the kids are working hard to top it again this year. Our goal is always to win team regionals and wrestle in the team state series.”

PEOTONE

Head coach: Greg Goberville

Top returners: Dalton Sala (145, sr.); Conor Pasch (150 ,sr.); Laith Abuijmeh (157, sr.); Blake Anderson (120, so.).

Top newcomer: Marcus Baker (175, sr.).

Worth noting: Anderson was a state qualifier for the Blue Devils last season. ... Coach Goberville: “As a team, we are coming along nicely and working to fully fill our lineup. Depending on what regional the state sends us to, we could be contenders to bring home a team regional championship and move on to the sectional. Several of our wrestlers should also qualify for the individual state championships and look to medal. We will continue to work as hard as we can and do the best that we can this season so when the state series starts we are wrestling our best.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Terrence Kubski

Top returners: Anthony Minnito (215), Antonio Montoya (285), Ty Sabin (190), Jack Bowen (138/144).

Top newcomer: Emiliano Ramirez (fr.)

Worth noting: The Wildcats return seven starters from last season. Minnito was a sectional qualifier and all-Southwest Prairie Conference selection last season, while Montoys was a sectional qualifier in 2022. ... Coach Kubski: “Any time you are returning seven guys in your lineup, it is exciting for the season. We have had a lot of guys put the time in this summer competing and training this offseason. Our big guys in the back of our line-up (Sabin, Minnito and Montoya) are going to be fun to watch as they will build off each other in competitions. Liam Thompson and Jack Bowen will help in the light and middle weights to build and create momentum in duals and tournaments for the team.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Chuck Trabaris

Top returners: Nick Polzin (138, jr.), Camden McCloskey (144, jr.); Muhammad Ali Hasib (150, jr.); Colin Adams (157, jr.); Robert Vogel (175, jr.); Colin Dominiak (215, jr.).

Top newcomers: Xavier Casey (285, so.); Brian Tejeda (113, fr.).

Worth noting: McCloskey was a sectional qualifier for the Bengals last season. ... Coach Trabaris: “We have a young team that has really come into their own as varsity athletes. Last year, we had a lot of sophomores in the lineup and they competed hard as a team. This year, after getting good varsity reps in as sophomores, this varsity team is becoming more and more complete.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Mike Parton

Top returners: Maddox Garbis (sr.); Aidan Durell (jr.); Luke Grindstaff (jr.); Liam Corona (jr.).

Top newcomers: Tristen Garbis (so.); Austin Solis (so.)

Worth noting: This is Parton’s first year coaching the Tigers. ... Maddox Garbis is a two-time state placer, taking sixth in 2023 and fourth last season. ... Coach Parton: “We are returning a key group of starters, however for our some of our newcomers it will be their first time in a varsity lineup. Still, I am very confident in our ability to compete at a high level and have a good dual meet record this season. They all work extremely hard and we have a very cohesive team.”

REED-CUSTER

Head coach: Yale Davis

Top returners: Jeremy Eggleston (138, sr.); Kaaden Wood (120, so.); Tanner Gullquist (126, so.); Dominic Alaimo (215, jr.); Maxymilian Lichaj (144, jr.); Christian Mounts (285, jr.); Jayden Sanchez (132, jr.).

Top newcomers: Colton Drinkwine (106/113, fr.); Cole Harris (113/120, fr.); Nathan Vogler (165/175, fr.); Rylan West (113/120, fr.); Reed Newbrough (165, fr.).

Worth noting: Alaimo was a state qualifier last season for the Comets, while Eggleston qualified in 2022-23. ... Coach Davis: “We are a young team this year, with some upperclassman talent. The room is getting deep with the addition of the freshman class. It should be exciting to see how this year plays out.”

SENECA

Head coach: Todd Yegge

Top returners: Raiden Terry (106/113, so.); Wyatt Coop (113/120, jr.); Nick Grant (165, sr.); Landen Venecia (190, jr.); Jeremy Gagnon (285, sr.); Ryker Terry (138, sr.); Devon Daemicke (144/150, jr.); Gunner Varland (157, jr.).

Top newcomers: Chris Thompson (106, fr.); Parker Jones (138/144, fr.); Ryan Flynn (144/150, sr.); Chase Rod (150, fr.); Alex Gagnon (165/175, so.).

Worth noting: Raiden Terry is a returning state qualifier for the Irish, as is Varland. ... Coach Yegge: “We have a good mix of veteran and young talent. We have some state caliber wrestlers returning, and we have 5-6 incoming freshmen with experience. If we stay healthy and spread out to cover the weights, we will be a very competitive team again this year.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Nick Dziuban

Top returners: Logan VanDuyne (190, jr.); Oakley Rivera (126/132, so.); Will Wilson (190/215, so.).

Worth noting: Van Duyne and Rivera were state qualifiers for the Wildcats last season, while Wilson was a state alternate. ... Coach Dziuban: “As a team we are very young, only having two seniors on the team. We have five returning starters, and should be very close to filling out the entire lineup this season. Last year was a great bounce back year for us as a team, and this year we hope to continue that climb upwards and improve on our season. We just got our football players into the room to round out our team after they finished their great run to the state semifinals. We will hopefully be a full strength and down to our weights by Christmas break.”