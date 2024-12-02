Lion Electric to ‘suspend’ production in Joliet

School bus assembly seen at the Lion Electric manufacturing facility in Joliet in this file photo from July 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lion Electric announced it will “suspend” operations at its Joliet plant as the company continues to cut jobs and lose money.

The manufacturer of electric buses and trucks did not provide details on its plans for the Joliet factory, which has been in operation just since November 2022.

Lion Electric on Sunday announced a layoff of 400 workers companywide.

“The company’s manufacturing operations at its facility located in Joliet, Illinois will also be suspended as a result of this workforce reduction,” Lion said in a statement.

Lion Electric announced Sunday that it will suspend production at its Joliet manufacturing facility seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The latest layoffs will leave Lion with 300 employees.

Lion said it is pursuing options, including a possible sale of the business, to meet financial obligations coming due on Dec. 16.

The Canada-based company has been scaling back for the past year, laying off workers at both its Joliet and Canadian plants while announcing growing financial losses. After a round of layoffs in July, a union organizer estimated the number of workers in Joliet was down to 25 or 30.

The company would not provide specific numbers for how many employees remained at the Joliet plant.