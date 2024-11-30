Plainfield makes progress on Indian Boundary Bridge and road reconstruction

Asphalt paving, streetlights and pavement-marking installation was completed this week on the Indian Boundary Bridge in Plainfield.

The next phase of the work will focus on the remaining parkway grading and the installation of street signs, pedestrian railings and bicycle railings, according to a news release from the village of Plainfield.

Temporary landscape restoration also is scheduled to begin next week. Indian Boundary Road will remain closed to through traffic while the work is completed; however, it is expected to fully reopen within the next two weeks, according to the village.

Steady progress also was made this week on removing the failing retaining wall on the west bank of the DuPage River and grading out stream bank slopes as part of the river restoration project, according to the village.