Integrity Fire Equipment in Joliet gets Community First Accelerate Grant

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago recently awarded a $15,000 grant to Integrity Fire Equipment in Joliet.

FHLBank Chicago awarded the grant through its Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business program, according to a news release from First Bank of Manhattan & New Lenox. First Bank of Manhattan & New Lenox is a member institution of FHLBank Chicago, according to the release.

Integrity Fire Equipment, life safety company specializing in fire extinguishers, annually serves its customers by ensuring fire extinguishers are “in good working order and NFPA standard 10 compliant,” according to the release.

Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business grants may be used for purchasing machinery, tools, equipment, inventory, materials or supplies, according to the release. Grants may also be used for purchasing or improving property, workforce development or training, or new or upgraded technology, according to the release.

FHLBank Chicago offers grants of up to $30,000 to “eligible small businesses to advance economic opportunity in the communities it serves,” according to the release.

Integrity Fire Equipment, which has operated in Joliet for 30 years, will use the grant funds to help purchase a new service truck, update equipment and increase inventory, according to the release.

Andrew Lee, owner of Integrity Fire Equipment, said in the release that the funds will “allow us to be more efficient in our daily tasks.”

“And the new service truck will enable us to service more customers and grow our business,” Lee said in the release.

Ryan Bancsy, vice president of First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox, said in the release that First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox is happy to “support local business by enabling them to grow and serve our community.”

“Andy is a dedicated small business owner carrying the legacy forward as a second generation owner,” Bancsy said in the release. “It was a pleasure to be able to award this money to support his journey toward continued growth and success.”

For more information, call Integrity Fire at 815-726-0503.

For more information on Accelerate Grants and eligibility, visit fhlbc.com.

For more information about the First Bank of Manhattan & New Lenox, visit fnbmanhattan.com.

