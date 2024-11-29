Smoothie King opens Crest Hill location

Smoothie King at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill is seen on Saturday, November 23, 2024. (Denise Unland)

Smoothie King opened in Crest Hill this week and plans to open in Homer Glen in 2025.

The Dallas, Texas-based chain of smoothie outlets previously opened in Lockport, New Lenox, Bolingbrook, Joliet, Plainfield and Shorewood and now counts 1,200 U.S. locations.

The latest location is at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Crest Hill.

The company issued a news release saying Homer Glen is among areas where it expects to open next year.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.