Hollywood Casino Joliet workers give Thanksgiving help

Hollywood Casino Joliet employees helped sort and bag food at the Northern Illinois Food Bank South Suburban Center in Joliet on Tuesday, Nov. 26. (Provided by Penn Entertainment)

Employees from Hollywood Casino Joliet joined other Penn Entertainment colleagues who volunteered in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

The Joliet employees sorted and bagged food at the Northern Illinois Food Bank South Suburban Center in Joliet on Tuesday.

“Giving back is an integral part of our culture across our Chicagoland Hollywood and Ameristar Casino properties,” Jaime Williams, vice president of player development and marketing with Penn, said in a news release. “We believe supporting our local communities strengthens the bonds that unite us all.”

Other Penn efforts this week included Hollywood Casino Aurora employees serving meals at Hesed House, a homeless shelter in Aurora, and Ameristar Casino East Chicago employees serving food and making donations for The Salvation Army in East Chicago, Indiana.

“Giving back to local communities is a core pillar of Penn’s environmental, social and governance efforts,” according to the release.