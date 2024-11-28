Silver Cross Hospital names 2 new vice presidents

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox recently named Karen Gallagher as vice president and chief nursing officer and Mary Ann Palermo as vice president of quality and patient safety.

Gallagher, of Orland Park, has a “track record of excellence during her expansive 36-year nursing career, according to a news release from Silver Cross. Palermo “has an extensive background in quality and patient safety,” according to the news release.

Gallagher most recently served as chief nursing officer at UCM/Advent Health Bolingbrook Hospital, where Gallagher “successfully increased patient experience scores to the top quartile, reduced RN turnover rates to below system levels and implemented a shared governance model,” according to the release.

She also led the hospital to an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and CMS 4-Star rating, according to the release.

Gallagher also worked within the Amita/Ascension Health System. She previously served as chief executive officer and chief nursing officer/vice president of operations at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, where she helped lead the hospital to Magnet designation, according to the release.

She also served as interim chief nursing officer of Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, now called Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet, according to the release.

Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix, according to the release.

She also earned professional certifications from the American Nurse Credentialing Center and the American Nurses Association, where she achieved Nurse Executive Board Certification, according to the release.

Gallagher is a member of the Illinois Organization of Nurse Leaders and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Palermo most recently served as the vice president of quality for AMITA Health and Ascension Illinois, where she “helped set the strategic plan for quality and patient safety across the care continuum and led several projects,” according to the release.

These projects included Age Friendly Care, Maternal Mortality & Morbidity reduction and the Recognize and Rescue mortality reduction strategy, according to the release.

Palermo also expanded the patient safety program and developed AMITA’s COVID-19 playbooks, according to the release.

Palermo now oversees Silver Cross’ hospital’s Quality and Patient Safety program, which includes”infection prevention, patient safety and high reliability initiatives, regulatory compliance, and other projects designed to achieve desired clinical outcomes for the patients served,” according to the release.

She earned bachelor of science in nursing degree from Saint Xavier University and a master of science in nursing degree from Rush University, according to the release.

Palermo also earned a Patient Safety Certificate from Johns Hopkins University. She is also a certified professional in health care quality and a certified professional in patient safety, according to the release.

