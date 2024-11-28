Lockport Township fire stations are locations for Toys for Tots donations

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District is designating its stations as Toys for Tots drop-off locations this holiday season.

Donations of new, unwrapped toy(s) can be placed in one of the drop boxes at one of the district’s six stations. Donations will be accepted until mid-December, according to the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

Station locations are:

Station 1, 828 E. 9th St., Lockport

Station 2, 1601 Root St., Crest Hill

Station 3, 390 N. Weber Road, Romeoville

Station 4, 17400 Bruce Road, Lockport

Station 5, 332 O’Hare Drive, Romoeville

Station 6, 19623 W. Renwick Road, Lockport

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity that was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1991, according to the Toys for Tots website.

The foundation raises funds, buys toys, provides promotional and support materials, manages all funds raised and donated, solicits corporate support, educates the public and handles day-to-day operations, according to the Toys for Tots website.