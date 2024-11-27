Chicago man charged with Joliet man’s murder in road rage shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a Joliet man who was shot following a road rage incident on the Interstate 80 entrance in New Lenox.

On Tuesday evening, Phillip Rogers, 45, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of the first-degree murder of Lenier Clayton, 30, and a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Rogers has a detention hearing set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Will County Courthouse.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to the expressway shooting about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the I-80 entrance to I-355 in New Lenox.

An investigation led police to determine that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident and then a crash, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Following the crash, Clayton was shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Rogers was later located by police and taken into custody.