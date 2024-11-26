Will County adopts 2025 budget with public safety spending at forefront

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley says the county's 2025 budget will allow him to expand the sheriff's office's detective team and put more patrols on the streets. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The 2025 Will County budget places a focus on public safety spending, with public safety and judicial operations making up 62% of the county’s operating budget.

The new fiscal year begins Dec. 1 and was voted on at the Nov. 21 County Board meeting.

“This budget reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility and investing in shared priorities,” Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release. “A budget is a statement of values, and this budget reflects public safety being a top priority of county leadership. I appreciate that we were able to work together to increase funding for public safety and community services, while maintaining a balanced budget,” she said.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant gives the annual State of the County address at Will County’s August board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The County Board approved an $832 million budget on a 18-2 vote, with Steve Balich, R-Homer Glen and Katie Deane-Schlottman, R-Joliet, opposing. The spending plan includes $273 million for the corporate fund, which is used for county operations, and $558 million for various special funds that are restricted for a specific purpose, such as motor fuel taxes, departmental fees, and entities governed by their own boards, according to the county.

“I’m proud that we were able to work together to pass a budget that is both balanced and focuses on our top priorities as county leaders,” Will County Board Member and Public Health and Public Safety Committee Chair Mica Freeman, D-Plainfield, said in a release. “Keeping our residents safe and providing necessary services to the public is a reflection of our work over the last year,” she added.

Will County board member Mica Freeman sits in on the Will County board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The budget allocated funding for 19 new judicial and public safety positions, including 13 court security officers in the Sheriff’s Department as part of the continued transition from deputies serving in court security roles, according to the county. The increase in court security officers will shift existing courthouse deputies to other duties, including patrol and response, according to the county.

Sheriff Mike Kelley said the spending allocations will allow his office to put more deputies on the streets. “This is the first increase we’ve had to our detective team since 1976, which is significant. I want to thank the County Executive and County Board for including this request in the budget, which will significantly improve our operations,” he said in a release.

The budget also outlines a five-year Capital Improvement Plan, with $8.5 million of projects, with the largest allocation of $3.5 million to the county-owned building at 1300 Copperfield in Joliet, which will be retrofitted to become a unified Veteran Assistance and Support Center.

The goal is to house the Veterans Assistance Commission and other veteran organizations at the county-owned office building, creating a unified “one-stop shop” for veteran services.

“While the 2025 budget levy did not meet my initial expectations, I recognize the County Board’s diligent efforts in balancing the needs of our community,” Will County Board Member and Finance Committee Chair Jim Richmond said. “They have worked to ensure that the final budget is fair and serves the best interests of our citizens. I appreciate their commitment to making tough decisions that will support our county’s growth and prosperity.”

Also included is funding for a consolidated county website project, which aims to reduce the number of independent county websites, improve transparency, and improve how residents can access services. The project is funded by reimbursed funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency from COVID-19 expenses.

Various public safety and social service agencies are also receiving revenue from the State of Illinois cannabis sales tax. These include $450,000 for a housing stabilization program, $345,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center, $257,000 for the Elevate Will County Child Care Provider Grant, and $225,000 for the county’s Problem Solving Courts, according to the county.

Will County continues to maintain a AA credit rating from Moody’s Ratings.