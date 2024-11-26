Person killed in shooting along I-80 in New Lenox, suspect in custody

The Illinois State Police responded to a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 at the westbound entrance to Interstate 355 in New Lenox.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died, according to the state police.

One person was taken into custody without incident, according to the New Lenox Police Department, who responded to the area to assist.

The names of the victim or suspect have been released.

“The investigation is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time,” the state police said Monday evening. The investigation is under the ISP jurisdiction.

“There was a large police presence around Liberty Junior High” and east of there near Francis and Marley roads, according to a post on the New Lenox Police Department’s Facebook page.

Parent teacher conferences were taken place at the school at the time, according to the post. New Lenox School District 122 had Monday and Tuesday as scheduled days off for parent teacher conferences.

There was no threat to the community, according to New Lenox police.