Minooka boys top Lincoln-Way West in WJOL Tourney: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Minooka 61, Lincoln-Way West 53: At the WJOL Tournament, Minooka jumped out to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win. Jaden Boe led the Indians with 14 points and four steals, while Zane Caves had 11 points, six rebounds and seven steals. Jordan Freeman added 10 points and five rebounds. Wyatt Carlson of Lincoln-Way West led all scorers with 27 points.
Lemont 65, Providence Catholic 50: At the WJOL Tournament, Lemont picked up the win to open the season. Seth Cheney led Providence Catholic with 26 points, while Ryan Lipke scored 12 and Kelechi Enyia scored 10.
Plainfield North 64, Oak Park-River Forest 59: At the Wheaton Academy Tournament, the Tigers opened their season with a win. Quintin Wiencek led North with 22 points, while Pierre Pointer scored 18 and Joey Charbonneau added 10.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 68, Plainfield Central 46: At the WJOL Tournament, the Wildcats dropped their season opener.
Morris 55, Timothy Christian 50: At the Coal City Tournament, Morris trailed 15-12 at the end of the firset quarter but took a 28-26 lead into halftime and led 46-37 after three quarters. Brett Bounds led Morris with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Jack Wheeler had 18 points and nine boards.
Lincoln-Way East 58, Maine South 55: At the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament, the Griffins were led fby Will Buchanan’s 13 points, while Brendan Sanders and Evn Riff each scored 12.
Seneca 69, Spring Valley Hall 45: At the Serena Tip-Off Tournament, the Fighting Irish opened their season with a win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris 80, Streator 23: Landrie Callahan led Morris (4-0) with 30 points and 16 rebounds, while Layken Callahan had 19 points and five rebounds. Tessa Shannon added nine points and three rebounds.
BOYS BOWLING
Yorkville 3,063, Joliet West 2,949: At Yorkville, the Tigers dropped the Southwest Prairie Conference decision.
Oswego East 2,989, Joliet Central 2,870: Garrett Johnson rolled a 279 for the Steelmen, while freshman Anthony Kantor rolled a 275.