Joliet man accused of attempted arson in home with children

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of pouring gasoline on the floor of a basement and threatening to burn down a residence on Margaret Street.

On Sunday, Raul Guzman-Perez, 43, was arrested on charges of attempted arson, aggravated assault and endangering the life and health of a child.

The incident that led to Guzman-Perez’s arrest began about 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Margaret Street, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Guzman-Perez was involved in an argument with his girlfriend that led to the alleged attempted arson, English said. Guzman-Perez’s girlfriend’s children, ages 17 and 9, were present in the home during the incident, he said.

Following Guzman-Perez’s arrest, he was taken to the Will County jail about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He remains in jail as of Monday evening.