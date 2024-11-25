Joliet garbage pickup will change because of Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday will impact garbage and recycling pickup this week for Joliet residents and businesses. (CNA photo)

Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup in Joliet will be one day late next week for those with normal pickup on Thursday and Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Residents with Monday through Wednesday pickup will not be affected by this change. Normal collection schedules will resume the week of Dec. 2, according to the city.

For Waste Management servicing questions or concerns, call WM Customer Service at 815-280-7854 or start a chat at www.wm.com.

The city of Joliet government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. City Hall will reopen its doors beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

The Ottawa Street parking deck will be free all four days, Thursday through Sunday, and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on those days, according to the city.

Call the city of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000 with any other questions.