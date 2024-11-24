Will County property transfers: Jan. 11 to Oct. 26, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Ronald S. Epstein to James Musto and Chris Catalano, Residence at 912 W. Briarcliff Road, $400,000, June 12.

Linda S. Koy to Ammar and Osama Ahmad, Residence at 839 Bluestem Drive, $525,000, Sept. 30.

Courtney L. Schmitt to Tionne M. Williams and Tracey Abrams, Residence at 736 Westwind Drive, $338,000, Oct. 5.

Matthew P. Cleppe to Gwendolyn Y. Winfrey, Residence at 419 Bluebell Drive, $367,000, Oct. 3.

Kenneth D. Thompson to Samia Ghaffar, Residence at 324b Arrowhead Lane 7, $80,000, Oct. 11.

Hunter Blake Tindall to Robert Miles Ericson and Joann Leske Hubert, Residence at 309 Lakeside Drive, $259,900, Oct. 11.

Braidwood

Chandra Chinski to Russell and Debra Masias, Residence at 524 W. Bergera Road, $65,000, Oct. 11.

Alexis L. Perez to Angela and Lowell Porter, Residence at 913 W. Bergera Road, $240,000, May 4.

Grundy Bank Trustee to Matthew R. Michalek, Residence at 920 W. Kennedy Road, $282,000, Jan. 15.

Channahon

Will County Sheriff to Brett Vanasdlen, Residence at 24628 S. River Trail, $335,500, Sept. 20.

Crest Hill

Lary Fazio to Yvonne M. and Ronald E. Hilliard, Residence at 1666 Willow Circle Drive, $242,000, Sept. 30.

Coverick Trust to Rodney and Evelyn Baker, Residence at 16444 Crescent Lake Drive, $257,000, Oct. 9.

Elwood

Stefanie N. Peters to Brandon Niemeier and Brittany Drag, Residence at 911 Cottonwood Drive, $316,000, June 14.

James Wright to Noah and Sarah Splant, Residence at 908 Redwood Drive, $250,000, Aug. 27.

Timothy J. Sargent to Tyler C. Bargas, Residence at 904 Laurel Drive, $330,000, Aug. 28.

Frankfort

Kari Newson McCord to Matthew R. and Janel Garza Garcia, Residence at 8204 W. Rosebury Drive, $475,000, Aug. 12.

Princeton Homes Inc. to Jason Z. Ortiz, Residence at 11750 Sandstone Court, $799,900, Oct. 22.

M. Haddad Consulting Inc. to Katarzyna Judeh and Salah Z. Judeh, Residence at 7754 W. Almond Court, $241,000, Oct. 17.

Seller Integrity Investment Fund to Jennifer Riddle and Alexios V. Alexakis, Residence at 9090 Big Sable Point, $725,000, April 17.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Jesus Valle Garcia, Residence at 9200 W. Monee Manhattan Road, $689,520, July 5.

Joshua M. Powers to Melissa and Susan Koefoed, Residence at 20207 S. Fairwood Court, $214,000, Sept. 30.

Henry L. Roberts to Elaine Powell and Kevin Michael Harvey, Residence at 9136 Arbour Walk Drive, $418,000, July 25.

Evolution Property Investments to Roman Voitsekhovskyi, Residence at 20456 S. Cobble Stone Court, $445,000, Sept. 18.

Homer Glen

John T. Eckenstein to Germanie and Kirk Humbrecht, Residence at 17116 S. Parker Road, $2 million, Oct. 2.

Terrence J. Kavanagh to Naim Shuaipaj, Residence at 13715 S. Long Run Drive, $505,000, Oct. 11.

William L. Crowley to Abdul Rahman Al Nobani, Residence at 13357 W. 167th St., $2.65 million, Oct. 10.

Timothy Kenney to Kimberlee D. McAllister, Residence at 14915 W. Glen Crest Lane, $565,000, Sept. 25.

Joliet

Bryce C. Stratton to Lauren McKay and Mohammad Sadd Altaf, Residence at 922 Rooney Drive, $332,000, May 20.

Efren T. Chavira to Enrique and Gabriela Olivares, Residence at 814 Wilcox St., $280,000, Sept. 25.

Sintia M. Martinez to Daniel A. Gonzalez, Residence at 905 N. Hickory St., $180,000, April 8.

Jeremy McPherson to Latoya Williams, Residence at 905 Gael Drive C, $190,000, Aug. 13.

Robert G. Caire III to Felipe Hernandez Jr. and Naomi P. Preedin, Residence at 905 Dawes Ave., $250,000, June 7.

Jaquelin Aguilera to Terri Johnson, Residence at 905 Fisk Ave., $170,000, June 24.

Luis E. Cisneros to Nariman and Ahmed Shaker, Residence at 904 Oakland Ave., $222,000, Sept. 4.

Sharon McFarland to Jorge Galvan, Residence at 905 Draper Ave., $110,000, June 27.

Tony Hood to Maria Imelda Hernandez Camarena, Residence at 703 Mission Blvd., $320,000, Sept. 26.

Tiffany J. Sabatini to Bernardo Garfias Baca, Residence at 904 Greenleaf Drive, $312,000, July 1.

Barbara Sherman to Rose Galindo, Residence at 812 Westshire Drive, $80,000, Oct. 10.

Adrian Duran to Jeremias Soto and Jessica Hasek Franklin, Residence at 809 Winthrop Ave., $275,000, Sept. 11.

Deanne J. Dykstra to Blake Huddlestun and Marisa N. Huddlestun, Residence at 804 Shortwood Drive, $385,000, Sept. 17.

Kendall Partners Ltd. to Margarito Roman Martinez and Paula Flores Contreras, Residence at 517 Fox St., $125,000, Oct. 15.

Steven M. Newcomb to Michael Reyes and Therese Anne Reyes, Residence at 706 Reserve Lane, $465,000, Oct. 9.

Herbert J. Hickman to Sandra Aguirre and Osvaldo Chavira, Residence at 618 Norton Ave., $60,000, Oct. 15.

Lori Chancey to Troy D. Reeves, Residence at 906 Hollyberry Drive, $243,000, Sept. 3.

Sheri E. Cutshaw Cochran to Andrea Perez and Jose Angel Ortega Martinez, Residence at 904 Jasper St., $130,000, July 2.

Emilio Cardenas to Hector Lopez, Residence at 408 Parks Ave., $225,000, Sept. 27.

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Walter L. Harris Jr. and Andrea L. Shannon, Residence at 3811 Monte Carlo Way, $329,900, Sept. 4.

Vanessa Austin to Georgia N. Kaminski, Residence at 243 Timber Ridge Court, $325,000, Oct. 3.

Connor D. Merriman to Ryan Morrissey and Bridget Soukup, Residence at 2311 Birchwood Lane, $267,000, Oct. 11.

Pamela A. Bishop to Brenden Robert Storms, Residence at 2302 Francine Ave., $230,000, Oct. 2.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Daniella M. Gonzalez, Residence at 1314 Pequot St., $190,000, Sept. 9.

Tara L. Neff to Andrea A. Avila, Residence at 910 Plaza Drive, $205,000, June 12.

Sandra A. Waymire to Lindsay Pina Garcia and Juan Pina Huerta, Residence at 918 Meadowsedge Lane, $275,000, May 17.

Henry Trust to Guadelupe Villagomez and Ivan Villagomez Lopez, Residence at 915 Kelly Avenue, $150,000, Sept. 13.

V & V Future Inc. to Ernesto Sanchez and Maybelline Acosta, Residence at 914 Morgan St., $263,000, June 18.

Judith K. Bebar to Gary M. and Julie A. Rojo, Residence at 914 Lilac Lane, $120,000, July 26.

Sean A. Maher to Adan Lugo and Ina Lugo, Residence at 906 Timber Springs Drive, $352,000, July 1.

Ana M. Valdez to Kelli R. Clement, Residence at 913 Westwood Ave., $215,000, Jan. 29.

Jared S. Ragle to Roger Castleberry, Residence at 913 Jasper St., $90,000, Feb. 15.

Christopher Michael Erickson to Renaldo Bogan, Residence at 912 Sudbury Drive, $308,500, July 3.

Trevor Cavanaugh to Valerie Juzkiw, Residence at 911 Croghan Ave., $230,000, Jan. 24.

Mark Rademacher to Thomas Roman Casica Jr., Residence at 913 Neufairfield Drive, $369,900, July 22.

Arnie J. Albrecht to Zachary J. and Phoebe E. Stoklosa, Residence at 918 Neufairfield Drive, $360,000, April 5.

Arim Diaz to Joshua Lopez and Lizette Lopez, Residence at 919 Gael Drive A, $170,000, July 15.

Francisco Martinez Arista to Alicia Ojeda, Residence at 909 N. Raynor Ave., $144,900, July 24.

David Ferguson to Melissa Alfaro, Residence at 907 Krings Lane, $210,000, May 20.

Adrian Walus to Christina R. Bennefield and Jeffrey S. Hunter, Residence at 908 Curtis Ave., $328,000, June 14.

Vogel Trust to Tamaine Waters, Residence at 908 Donnie Court, $185,250, Aug. 1.

James Confiliano to Jorge A. Ramirez, Residence at 908 Croghan Ave., $165,000, Jan. 11.

Christopher Edward Pierucci to Jorge E. Trujillo and Katie A. Lugo, Residence at 911 Timber Springs Drive, $365,000, March 8.

Christian I. Valle to Leopodo Gonzalez Patino, Residence at 908 Maplecrest St., $140,000, Aug. 21.

Ward Trust to Jose M. Guzman Jr., Residence at 908 Mason Ave., $260,000, Sept. 11.

Enrique E. Huallpa Ramirez to Ana Maria Lujan Casaverde, Residence at 907 Gael Drive B, $155,000, April 22.

Blanca V. Mora to Isabel Cerda, Residence at 907 E. Washington St., $240,000, Sept. 17.

Renee Bills to John R. Sterba, Residence at 922 Neufairfield Drive, $380,000, June 28.

Lemont

Elliot Slosar to Suha Cerulli and Alexander J. Cerulli, Residence at 13610 Eliza Drive, $965,000, Oct. 3.

Michael Ray to Blake E. Gotkowski and Danielle J. Bibula, Residence at 12390 Briarcliffe Drive, $887,000, Oct. 2.

Teton Development LLC to Brent James Nichols and Nicole C. Nichols, Residence at 12907 Marble St., $858,000, Oct. 8.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Claudelia and Rosalvina Cano, Residence at 12431 Eileen St., $800,500, Oct. 10.

Sandra M. Augustyn to David James Walwark Jr. and Marija Victorija Zimkute, Residence at 1103 Warner Ave., $315,000, Oct. 9.

Matthew Melvin Archambeau to William A. Wolski and Malgorzata M. Bednarz, Residence at 13567 Cambridge Drive, $1.01 million, Oct. 17.

Arron Harmon to Jacob A. Janssen and Margaret A. Maki, Residence at 851 Illinois St., $400,000, Sept. 13.

Lockport

Randy A. Wroblewski to Austin Ziemann and Jamie Hartford, Residence at 906 Read St., $371,900, June 10.

Jamie Blough to Jonathan T. Miller, Residence at 913 Thornton St., $240,000, March 28.

Kut Joint Tenancy Trust to Evan and Michelle White, Residence at 17029 Goose Lane, $320,000, Oct. 17.

Mary B. Pesavento to Rebecca R. Beeson, Residence at 914 Clinton St., $300,000, June 18.

Cimo Trust to Kayla Pfeiffer, Residence at 909 Adams St., $355,400, July 15.

Homes By MB LLC to Alexis and Cheyenne Marin, Residence at 543 E. Second St., $290,000, Sept. 25.

Richard J. Chiarmonte to Samantha May, Residence at 917 Valley Lane, $355,000, May 29.

Gregory Pappas to Violet Maka and Alexis Munaco, Residence at 910 Adams St., $320,000, Aug. 19.

Wayne F. Jurgel Estate to Gregory Pappas, Residence at 910 Adams St., $203,000, Feb. 26.

Bradley P. Goebbert to Adam J. and Katlyn E. Dabkowski, Residence at 15029 S. Hillside Drive, $567,500, Oct. 9.

Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Omar Boffil Quilarquez and Oriana Valente Cardone, Residence at 16403 S. Sun Meadow Drive, $621,255, Oct. 22.

Dale Mitchell to Brian K. Feldman and Renette Feldman, Residence at 909 Ames St., $120,000, May 21.

Efren V. Vallejo Jr. to Madison Doubek and Christopher Omiecinski, Residence at 16700 West Adobe Drive, $225,000, Oct. 16.

Mokena

Ryan M. Lukis to Andrew Lukis, Residence at 9214 W. Huntington Court, $243,000, March 29.

New Lenox

Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Tony Joseph and Nabbisa Sonny Chammachel, Residence at 919 Picardy Place, $526,690, May 9.

Williams Eustace Separate Property to Christina J. and Michael K. Posner, Residence at 1919 Harvard Lane, $475,000, Oct. 18.

Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Zachary Lennon and Anika Kirstene Lund, Residence at 918 Canongate Lane, $560,540, Jan. 17.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Brendan T. Sleeman and Hannah E. Tunstall, Residence at 2263 Fountain Lane, $540,000, Oct. 18.

Helen A. Poteete to Phillip Wiechec Jr., Residence at 915 S. Spencer Road, $150,000, May 30.

Thomas J. Vollmer to John and Nicole Beary, Residence at 500 Siesta Drive, $610,000, Oct. 7.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Kenneth and Deborah Opyt, Residence at 805 Grumman Court, $409,000, Sept. 19.

Gallagher Trust to Frank Luce, Residence at 1176 Banbury Drive, $330,000, Oct. 21.

David N. Smith to Christopher J. Camp, Residence at 1054 Southgate Road, $292,500, Oct. 8.

Plainfield

Katelynn M. Rainford to Ji Wang, Residence at 2319 Olde Mill Road, $275,000, Oct. 11.

David W. Flores to Ventura and Magdalena Magana, Residence at 4402 Wood Duck Lane, $399,000, Sept. 20.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Olukoyejo and Imuentiyan Oyesiku, Residence at 17009 S. Corinne Circle, $685,578, Oct. 9.

Brendan Hefferman to Sonny Zymali and Colleen Murphy, Residence at 15218 S. James St., $500,000, Oct. 9.

Bryza Trust to Tiffanie Craddock and Simon Krause, Residence at 11406 S. Belmont Drive, $455,000, Oct. 10.

David J. Derudder to Cooper Sharko, Residence at 14839 S. Penn Road, $258,000, Oct. 7.

Kristine Kopek to Jorge and Angelica Vargas, Residence at 4506 Wood Duck Lane, $369,900, Sept. 19.

Rockdale

Robert M. Pekol to Daniel and Leah Angelo, Residence at 811 Otis Ave., $120,000, Sept. 24.

Romeoville

Nancy Diaz to Rebecca Schultz, Residence at 92 Canterbury Trail, $410,000, Aug. 13.

Rakip Baci to Luz Maria Ramirez and Franyer Jose Ferrer Gonzalez, Residence at 917 Princeton Ave., $380,000, April 29.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Wael Zaki, Residence at 240 S. Oak Creek Lane, $282,000, Oct. 18.

Fernandez Gil Realty LLC 3 to Juying Xiao and Jianjun Liu, Residence at 346 Richfield Trail, $272,500, Oct. 15.

Jimi Oliva to Qi Han and Qinghong Zhu, Residence at 91 Coralbell, $247,000, April 29.

Delia Rebecca Mulcahy to Ingrid Camacho, Residence at 85 Strawflower, $230,000, Sept. 3.

Shorewood

Gregory Devine to Ajay Dnyandev and Pranati Ajay Yadav, Residence at 921 Summit Creek Drive, $283,000, Aug. 22.

Patterson Trust to Sara and Maricela Aguirre, Residence at 912 Northside Drive, $395,000, June 25.

Thomas M. McGrath to Ronald Kuykendall, Residence at 812 Woodland Drive, $265,000, Oct. 11.

Matejka Trust to Stephen P. Jones and Madeline Jones, Residence at 908 Marion Drive, $438,944, June 19.

James Rimsa to Nichole Marie Smith, Residence at 908 Lynwood Court, $390,000, July 31.

Matthew J. Griebel to Tomasz S. Rybiarczyk, Residence at 914 Butterfield Circle East, $430,000, May 30.