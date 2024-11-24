Lincoln-Way Central takes third place at the WJOL Tournament: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 49, Minooka 41: The Knights finished in third place at the WJOL Tournament.
Providence 55, Joliet West 45: The Celtics took fifth place in the WJOL Tournament.
Joliet Central 53, Joliet Catholic 49: The Steelemen took the seventh-place game of the WJOL tournament and are back in action Wednesday against Lincoln-Way Central.
Morris 52, Coal City 25: Morris won the Lady Comet Tournament championship in dominant fashion over the Coalers. Sydnee Larson and Kylee Kennell each scored five points for the Coalers.
Seneca 61, Peoria Manual 57: The Irish took third place in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament and were led by Alyssa Zellers with 23 points.
Lockport 65, Willowbrook 23: The Porters secured a dominant win in the Willowbrook Tournament.
Bolingbrook 54, Evanston 49: The Raiders picked up a competitive nonconference win to cap the first week of the regular season.
Neuqua Valley 61, Plainfield South 57 (OT): The Cougars dropped a tough contest in the Brenda Whitesell Tournament with an extra period.
Boys bowling
Lemont finishes sixth in Oak Lawn Classic: Lemont finished with a total pin fall of 5,425. Eamon Salmon led the way with a 1,290 total pin fall and 215 average.
Minooka 3032, Bolingbrook 2635: The Indians picked up the early season victory at the Plainfield North Invitational.
Minooka 2901, Joliet Central 2396: The Plainfield North Invitational was a good day for the Indians.
Plainfield Central finishes second at 2024 Strikefest: The Wildcats took the silver medal in the bronze division.