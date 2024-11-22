Will County judge tabbed for Illinois’ Third District Appellate Court

Will County Judge Matthew G. Bertani has been assigned to the Third District Appellate Court of Illinois, according to a news release from the Illinois Supreme Court.

Bertani, a judge in the 12th judicial circuit, is being assigned to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Adrienne Albrecht, according to the release. His assignment is effective Jan. 1 and will conclude on Nov. 30, 2026.

The Third Appellate District is composed of seven counties: Bureau, DuPage, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, LaSalle and Will.

“Judge Bertani is a proven judge whose familiarity with the complex matters that come before the Will County Circuit Court is unparalleled. His legal acumen, integrity and demeanor are well respected amongst both his peers and the local bar. I have the utmost confidence that Judge Bertani will undoubtedly be an asset to Third District Appellate Court and those it serves,” Supreme Court Justice Mary K. O’Brien stated in the release.

Bertani was first appointed to the bench in 2010, handling a wide range of cases serving in the divisions of family law, traffic, civil jury and probate. He was appointed as a judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit, Subcircuit 4, Will County, in January 2024.

Bertani has been involved in such programs as the Lawyers Assistance Panel, Mentor to New Judges, and Judicial Performance Evaluator, according to the release.

“I am grateful to Justice Mary K. O’Brien and each of the Supreme Court Justices for this appointment. I look forward to serving the People of the Third District with same resolve and care as my predecessor, and each of the remaining justices,” Bertani stated in the release.

“I do regret that I will not have the opportunity to serve with Justice Mary McDade who is retiring at year’s end. I have read most of her decisions and dissents. The Court will be diminished by her absence,” Bertani added.

Prior to joining the bench, Bertani was a principal in the Firm of Riazio & Bertani in Morris, followed by Sabuco, Beck, Hansen, Schrock & Bertani. He also served as an assistant state’s attorney in Grundy County.

He earned his bachelor of arts from Drake University and earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Arizona College of Law.