The Joliet Herald-News 2024-25 boys basketball season preview

Bolingbrook boasts one of the top sophomores in the country. Lemont gained the top junior in the state via transfer over the summer. Every team from the area carried extra motivation for this year after no one advanced out of sectionals last year in a shocking rarity.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s even more to go over entering the 2024-25 boys basketball season for the area. So, without further delay, here are the season preview capsules for the upcoming year.

Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Rob Brost

Last season’s record: 29-5

Top returners: Trey Brost, jr., G; JT Pettigrew, sr., F; Davion Thompson, so., G

Key newcomers: Kendall Cutler, sr., G; Jayden Madden, jr., F; Brady Pettigrew, fr., G

Worth noting: The Raiders made it further than any team in the area last year as they fell in the sectional finals. They also return one of the best big-three in the state in Brost, Pettigrew and Thompson. Pettigrew is committed to Valparaiso and was an All-State player after averaging 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks last year. Thompson was an All-State player as a freshman and already holds an offer from Illinois as one of the top sophomore recruits in the country. He averaged 19 points and five boards last year. Brost shot just under 40% from three last year and coach Brost called him one of the top point guards of his class. That’s all to say the Raiders probably have the highest expectations of any school in the area as they join the Southwest Prairie Conference.

Coach: Larry Thompson

Last season’s record: 19-12

Top returners: Bernal Fox Jr., jr., G; Tommy Jemilo, sr., G; Eric Contreras, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Malachi Boatright, sr., G.

Worth noting: The Steelmen posted their first winning record in five seasons last year and were hands down the most successful team of the year for Joliet Central. They’ll be hard-pressed to repeat that success after graduating the entire starting lineup, but the cupboard is not completely bare. Fox, Jemilo and Contreras didn’t have the gaudiest stat lines, but they earned valuable experience and Thompson always gets the best out of his players. Boatright is a transfer from Westmont who Thompson expressed excitement for.

Coach: Jeremy Kreiger

Last season’s record: 22-10

Top returners: Zion Gross, sr., G; Luke Grevengoed, jr., F; Aamir Shannon, jr., F; Tristian Saunders, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Ethan Hillsman, jr., F; Mickeis Johnson, jr., F; Kendall Bosby, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Tigers are coming off yet another banner year in which they went 14-2 in conference before falling in the regional finals. While they’ll have to replace Justus McNair, now at Valparaiso, and two other starters, last year’s group had to replace Jeremy and Jeremiah Fears and turned out just fine. Kreiger says that of 12 players on the roster, eight have received either D1 interest or offers. Joliet West has won five straight conference titles and back-to-back regionals and will be hoping for more of the same.

Coach: Brett Hespell

Last season’s record: 12-20

Top returners: Zane Caves, jr., F; Jaden Boe, sr., G; Jordan Freeman, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Brady Hairald, jr., G; Rhett Harris, jr., F.

Worth noting: Minooka has won just two regional championships in program history with seven winning seasons since 1995. Last year was an eight-game improvement overall from the year before, but more impressively they went from 0-16 in conference play to 9-7 in Hespell’s first season at the helm. They lost in the regional semifinals to Normal and bring back two starters, including three-sport star Zane Caves. Caves is a Michigan State commit in baseball and standout quarterback who averaged seven points a game on 56% shooting. Boe shot 51% from deep in the second semester after moving to the starting lineup. Hairald averaged 19 points per game for the sophomore team.

Coach: Tim Boe

Last season’s record: 9-21

Top returners: Alexis Landfair, jr., C; Ares Collins, jr., F.; Phoenix Jones, jr., G.

Key newcomers: Jayden Acuna, jr., G; Zion Finch, jr., G.

Worth noting: The Wildcats are coming off a year in which they won just one conference game and bring back no starters. Landfair and Collins are expected to lead the way on the court while Jones has taken a tremendous leadership role off it. Acuna and Finch will be counted on to fill valuable roles on the outside.

Coach: Kanwer Sarkaria

Last season’s record: 11-20

Top returners: Kobe Jordan, sr., G; Josh Stone, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Kierre Miller, so., G; Leslie Pobee, jr., C; Chris Tchoffa, jr., G; Justin Paszkowski, jr., G.

Worth noting: Jordan is the lone returning starter from last season, but he was a quality starter that averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and shot 47.6% from the field. That was coming off an ACL tear which should be fully healed by now. Stone played sparingly last year, but Sarkaria said he expects the senior to be one of the top three-point specialists in the area. Sarkari expressed excitement over Miller, Pobee, Tchoffa and Paszkowski. The Bengals are young with just four seniors on the roster, but 11 juniors have the group excited.

Coach: Bob Krahulik

Last season’s record: 18-15

Top returners: Pierre Pointer, sr., G; Quintin Wiencek, sr., G; Joey Charbonneau, sr., F; Lukas Alvarez, sr., G; Donald Williams, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Jacob Wnek, jr., G; Darin Ashiru, so., G; Amari Evans, sr., G; Ryan Barriball, jr., F; Samuel Finn, jr., F

Worth noting: Pointer and Wiencek return as starters for the Tigers with the former aiding Plainfield North as an attacker and the latter as a shooter. There will be a lot of newer contributors this year, but Krahulik expects this team to be highly competitive and play hard every second.

Coach: Jeff Howard

Last season’s record: 9-21

Top returners: Kareem Parker, sr., F; Jeremiah Huerta, sr., F.

Key newcomers: Cory Nobles, sr., G; Joell Tunnat, sr., G; Caleb Navarro, sr.; F; Dillion Keeley, sr., F; Brilan Townsend, sr., G; John Ryan, sr., G.

Worth noting: Parker and Huerta will be counted on to lead the Cougars this year after improving tremendously over the summer. Parker brings great size at 6-foot-6. Howard praised the senior leadership on this roster while adding that rebounding and defense will be the key, along with guard play.

Coach: Marc Howard

Last season’s record: 21-10

Top returners: DJ Porter Jr., sr., G; Noah Harris, sr., C; Christian Harris, sr., F; Kristian Flowers, jr., G

Key newcomers: Danny Thompson, sr., G; DJ Hampton, jr., F; Jamari Fears, so., G.

Worth noting: On one hand, the Spartans are only returning one starter from last year’s group. On the other, that starter is DJ Porter Jr, who averaged 13 points and was named first team All-Conference. Howards always has this group ready to go. Fears is the younger brother of Jeremy (now at Michigan State) and Jeremiah (now at Oklahoma). Jamari transfers in from Joliet West. While smaller than both at 5-foot-10, he comes from a strong basketball family background. Hampton (6-foot-7) and Noah Harris (6-foot-6) bring good size.

East Suburban Catholic Conference

Coach: Adam DeGroot

Last season’s record: 12-20

Top returners: Jayden Armstrong, jr., G; JJ Sterrett, sr., G; Connor Louthan, sr., F; Jack Superits, sr.

Key newcomers: Brady Tunkel, jr., F; Donavyn Simmons, so., G; Elias Passehl, so., C.

Worth noting: Don’t let the record fool you, this team advanced to the regional finals last year. Armstrong and Sterrett return as starters while Louthan and Superits logged key minutes. DeGroot mentioned Simmons and Passehl as players he was excited for. He added that Louthan and Supertis will have expanded rolls and the senior leadership will cary the group.

Southwest Suburban Conference

Coach: Evan Wyllie

Last season’s record: 16-15

Top returners: Kevin Barrett, sr., G; Lucas Andresen, jr., G.

Key newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: The Knights saw a four game improvement in year two under Wylie, but went just 2-6 in conference play, finishing fifth. Barrett and Andresen were newcomers last year who now bring valuable experience as Lincoln-Way Central looks to hit 20-plus wins for the first time since 2019-20.

Coach: Rich Kolimas

Last season’s record: 16-13

Top returners: Will Buchanan, sr., F; Aidan Nilsson, sr., G; Brenden Sanders, sr., F; Luke Vetter, sr., G

Key newcomers: Jonathan Aluyi, jr., F; Jaymon Hornsby, jr., G

Worth noting: The Griffins took a step back last season after winning 25 games the year before, but should be poised for a strong year. Their defense and attitude is expected to lead the way. Sanders brings a ton of experience. Aluyi (6-foot-8) is a strong rebounder while Hornsby brings quickness. It’s a tough conference with Bradley and Homewood-Flossmoor, but Kolimas has been doing this for 24 years and knows what it takes to win.

Coach: Tanner Mitchell

Last season’s record: 16-16

Top returners: Wyatt Carlson, sr., F; Max Gabriel, sr., G

Key newcomers: Luke Gouty, junior, F; John Schwerha, sr., G; Nick Brzezniak, so., G

Worth noting: The Warriors had a 5-3 record in the conference, but were dropped in the first round of the playoffs. They also lost six key contributors from last year, but they’ll be returning two starters in Carlson (10 points, five rebounds per gam) and Gabriel (10 points, three rebounds per game). Mitchell noted that Gouty is a three-sport athlete with potential. Schwerha’s role was limited last year, but looked sharp in the summer. Brzezniak is a high upside player.

Coach: David Wilson

Last season’s record: 9-21

Top returners: Bryce Turner, sr., G; Anthony Kosi, sr., G; Collin Miller, sr., G; Izeyah Pruitt, sr., F

Key newcomers: Trace Schaaf, jr., C; Owen Nemecek, jr., F; Nathan Munson, so., G; Nedas Venckus, so., F; Nojus Venckus, so., F

Worth noting: The bad news: The Porters won just one conference game and finished with single-digit wins last year. The good news: This year’s team will be a lot more seasoned as four of five starters return in Turner (eight points, four assists per game), Kosi (12 ppg, 40% shooter), Miller (10 ppg, five rpg) and Pruitt. Schaaf and Nemecek are both 6-foot-5 and athletic. Munson is expected to handle floor general duty while the Venckus twins are viewed as high potential players. Wilson wants to see more three-point shooting this season, even after regularly making 15 three-pointers in a contest last year.

Chicago Catholic League

Coach: Tim Trendel

Last season’s record: 15-14

Top returners: Seth Cheney, sr., G; Ryan Lipke, jr., C;

Key newcomers: Luke Rost, jr., G; Cade Styrsky, jr., G; Kelechi Eniya, fr., F; Teagan O’Brien, jr., F

Worth noting: It’s Trendel’s second year back after a five-year absence, the Celtics went 6-2 in conference play last season. They return one starter in Cheney while Lipkie played a key role off the bench. The team will be a lot younger this year as they break in a ton of new faces. The 2012 conference player of the year and former Sandwich head coach Kevin Kozan will make his return to Providence as an assistant coach this year.

South Suburban Conference

Coach: Rick Runaas

Last season’s record: 19-12

Top returners: Alanas Castillo, sr., F; Shea Glotzbach, sr., C; Simas Diglys, sr., G; Zane Schneider, so., F.

Key newcomer: Gabe Sularski, jr., G; Matas Gaidukevicius, sr., F.

Worth noting: After winning 28 games two years ago, Lemont slipped to 19 last year, but 10 of them came in conference. The season ended in the regional finals. This year’s squad is surrounded by excitement, however, in part because of three returning starters in Castillo (10 points, four rebounds per game), Glotzbach (seven points, six rebounds) and Diglys. Gaidukevicius missed half of last season with an inmjury and brings tremendous size at 6-foot-5. But most of the excitement stems from Sularski, a transfer from Benet. The junior is listed as the top recruit in the state for his class, and has received interest from Indiana, Iowa, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. He was a member of the U16 Polish National Team this summer and should help Lemont to a strong season.

Interstate 8 Conference

Coach: Joe Blumberg

Last season’s record: 16-15

Top returners: Jack Wheeler, sr., F; Brett Bounds, sr., G

Key newcomers: Ximi Baftiri, sr., G; Colin Pfeifer, sr., G; Bryce Varner, jr., G; Luis Loza, jr., G; RJ Kennedy, so., G; Cade Laudeman, jr., F

Worth noting: Morris saw a five-game improvement last season from the year before and returns two starters from that group. Wheeler is one of the best all-around athletes in the state as a standout tight end for the football team and an Illinois commit in baseball. He averaged 21 points and seven rebounds per game last season and surpassed 1,000 points. Bounds missed most of last season with an injury from football season, but averaged 10 points and four assists per game while healthy. He was a full-time starter as a sophomore. Baftiri is an Evansville commit in baseball and a three-sport athlete. Morris always starts slow as it awaits the football team to finish its postseason run, but is typically rolling by midseason.

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Coach: Joe Micetich

Last season’s record: 13-18

Top returners: Gabe McHugh, sr., G/F; Dylan Young, sr., F/C; Zander Meents, sr., G

Key newcomers: Gavin Berger, jr., G; Dane Noffsinger, jr., G; Donnie Ladas, jr., F; Julian Micetich, jr., F

Worth noting: The Coalers return three starters with proven success. McHugh was an all-conference player, leading the team in most categories. Young played nearly every minute last year while Meents is an efficient three-point shooter. Berger was playing significant minutes before an injury took him out in December. Noffsinger started to see more action in the later portion of the season. Coal City will likely have a slow start with so many players on the football team still out, but the talent is there for a good season.

Coach: Ronald Oloffson

Last season’s record: 10-19

Top returners: Brandon Weiss, sr., G; Ruben Velasco, sr., F; Logan Mather, sr., F; Jack Solomon, sr., G; Alex Chenoweth, so., G; Abel Cano, sr., G

Key newcomers: Josh Barta, sr., F; Caleb Greenquist, Jr., G; Chase Becker, Jr., F; David Tomczyk, jr., C; Nick Cronin, so., G; Ethan McNeil, so., F; Tyler Walker, so., F

Worth noting: The consistency was lacking last season, but the Blue Devils had some key wins to inspire confidence and return six lettermen. That includes their two leading scorers in Velasco (16 points, eight rebounds per game) and Weiss (14 points per game). Mather got a lot of minutes last year and will see his workload increase. Chenoweth was a starter at guard last year. The team lacks size and rebounding could be a problem as a result, but the talent is there for the Blue Devils to make a surprise run. Their goal is to compete for a regional championship.

Coach: Doug Krop

Last season’s record: 19-10

Top returners: Lucas Rink, sr., F; Kyle Farrell, sr., G; Ryan Kettman, jr., F; Ryan Nelson, sr. F

Key newcomers: Brysen Meents, so., G; Zach Ohlund, jr., F; Hunter Osipavicius, sr., F

Worth noting: While the football team is still playing and that may lead to a slow start for the Wildcats, the makings of a great season are there. Four starters are back from a team that advanced to the regional finals. Rink was an honorable mention All-Area player after averaging eight points and four rebounds a game. Farrell was All-Conference after averaging seven points and three assists per game. Kettman averaged seven points, five rebounds and two steals a game as an All-Conference pick. Nelson averaged seven points and seven boards a game. Meents averaged 13 points a game on the JV squad last year and Krop believes this group has the potential to win 20 games.

Coach: Tyler Schoonover

Last season’s record: 10-20

Top returners: Jacob Reardon, sr., F; Logan Leonard Linkus, sr., C; Collin Monroe, sr., G; Alex Bielfeldt, sr., F; Dom Eddy, sr., G; Collin Janku, sr., G

Key newcomers: Matthew Kuban, fr., G; Kaiden Klein, fr., F; Jesse Tresouthick, so., G

Worth noting: Reed-Custer will be senior heavy this season with six that will see heavy minutes. Reardon will be the team leader after averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game last year. While they’ll need to replace three starters, they have a pair of freshmen in Klein and Kuban that should play important minutes.

Tri-County Conference

Coach: Russell Witte

Last season’s record: 23-10

Top returners: Paxton Giertz, sr., G; Brady Sheedy, jr., G; Cameryn Shriey, jr. G; Brayden Simek, jr. G; Grant Seigel, sr. F; Sebastian Deering, sr., F

Key newcomers: James Zyrdon, so., G; Jesus Govea, so., G; Matt Stach, jr., F

Worth noting: It was a banner season for the Irish last season and has all the makings of another one this season. Giertz is back after averaging 21 points and seven assists per game last year. He’s just 148 points away from becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,700 entering the year. Sheedy, meanwhile, averaged six points a game and will likely see that number go up as the only other returning starter. Seneca will be looking to make it beyond the regional finals this season.

Coach: Jeremy Connor

Last season’s record: 2-24

Top returners: Luke Gallet, sr., F; Joey Starks, jr., G; Evan Cox, jr., G; Joe Duffy, so., F.

Key newcomers: Owen Dunlap, sr., G; Tristan Larkin, sr., G; Collin Bachan, so., F; Trevor Jensen, so., F.

Worth noting: There’s no where to go but up for the Trojans, but there were some moments to build on from last year. Both of their wins came in conference play and their first round postseason loss came on a buzzer-beater against Indian Creek. Gallet is a tremendous player who averaged 13 points, six rebounds and three steals per game. three other starters are back in Starks, Cox and Duffy, who were all extremely young last year. Connor said the Trojans could go 11 or 12 deep into the bench and added that he’s excited about what this team can do this year.

River Valley Conference

Coach: Allan Willis

Last season’s record: 9-22

Top returners: Jarrek Hirsch, sr., G; Logan Conger, sr., G/F; Cole Hampson, sr., C

Key newcomers: Holden Grimes, so., C; Cooper Biros, so., G; Cameron Gray, fr., G; Case Christenesen, fr., F; Caden Christensen, fr., F

Worth noting: While it was a rough go overall, GSW secured six of their nine wins in conference. They also return three starters in Hirsch (4.1 points, 1.2 steals per game), Conger (4.5 points and 1.6 steals) and Hampson (6.2 points, 6.6 rebounds per game). The sophomore trio of Grimes, Biros and Gray saw the court last year and should see increased roles this year. The goal this year is improvement for GSW.