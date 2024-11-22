Herald-News area studded with All-State volleyball, football selections

Lincoln-Way East's Alaina Pollard was named to the Class 4A All-State first team by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association. (Gary Middendorf)

As always, the Herald-News coverage area was loaded with high-quality girls volleyball and football teams this season. So, it should come as no surprise that several players from local teams ended up on their respective sports’ All-State teams.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A: Earning All-State first-team recognition by the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association (IVCA) were junior right-side hitter Alaina Pollard of Lincoln-Way East, senior outside hitter Caroline Smith of Lincoln-Way West and senior middle blocker Jenna Kolosta of Lockport.

Earning second-team status were senior setter Kameron Blizniak of Romeoville, junior right-side hitter/setter Kendall Kozak of Minooka, junior setter Lina Govoni of Joliet West, junior outside hitter Noelle Aprati of Bolingbrook and senior outside hitter Tamia Maddox of Lincoln-Way East.

Providence’s Abbey Knight. (Gary Middendorf)

Class 3A: Earning first-team honors were junior outside hitter Abbey Knight of Providence Catholic and senior setter April Rice of Lemont. Lemont junior libero Nora Miller was named to the second team.

Class 2A: Wilmington junior outside hitter Rachel Smith and teammate senior libero Skylar Russow were both named All-State second team.

Honorable mention: Earning honorable mention across all classes were Plainfield Central senior middle Alexa Schubbe, Joliet West junior outside hitter Eden Eyassu, JCA sophomore libero Ella Godeaux, JCA senior outside hitter Ellie Blotnik, Joliet West junior middle Faith Jordan, Plainfield North junior right-side hitter Gia Burton, Lemont senior outside hitter Izabella Kowalczyk and Romeoville senior outside hitter Lianna Ortiz.

Academic All-State

The following players were named Academic All-State by the IVCA:

Bolingbrook: Alexis Jacob; Angelia Robinson; Ayanna Davis; Catherine Daniels; Carly Schopp; Jaena Ruiz; Lauren Von Holten; Noelle Aprati

JCA: Brooke Simon-Chenelle; Heavenly Sarfo; Maggie Tibbott; Olivia Emerson

Joliet West: Emma Salerno; Lina Govoni; Sidney Balrog; Sydney Piazza of Joliet West

Lemont: April Rice; Izabella Kowalczyk

Lincoln-Way East: Brooklyn Ritter; Kolby Ross; Maddie Hellrung; Stella Drozd

Lincoln-Way West: Caroline Smith; Ellyana Decker

Lockport: Amanda Bagrodaite; Bridget Ferriter; Emily McGraw; Nicole Bochantin; Sadie Denk; Samantha Bagdonaite

Minooka: Addison Ciesilski; Charlotte Matejka; Kiera Calteux; Jerzie Caves; Maddie Dostall; Ella Carlson

Plainfield Central: Alyssa Ignasak; Kylie Bakhaus; Malaya Morris; Mya Broadway

Plainfield East: Gabriella Schemidt

Plainfield North: Hope Hartmann; Izzy Davis; Kaelynn Adkins; Lindey Balsano; Riley Cunningham; McKenzie Bates

Providence: Abby Knight; Cali Tierney; Grace Lustig; Demi Carbone; Delaney Purtil; Emma Winjum

Romeoville: Alexa Crowley; Arianna Thomas; Isabella Arroyo; Kameron Blizniak; Skylar Carrasco

Wilmington: Maggie Lindsey; Molly Southall; Rachel Smith; Skylar Rossow

FOOTBALL

Class 8A: Earning All-State first-team honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association were Plainfield North senior wide receiver Omar Coleman, Lincoln-Way East senior defensive lineman Caden O’Rourke and Lincoin-Way East junior quarterback Jonas Williams.

Named honorable mention were Joliet West senior linebacker Micah McNair, Plainfield South defensive back David Obadein, Lockport senior linebacker/running back Payton Robison and Lincoln-Way East senior tight end Trey Zvonar.

Football: Lincoln-Way East vs Stevenson NOV 15 Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Class 7A: Earning first-team honors was senior linebacker Josh Veldman of Lincoln-Way West, while teammate and senior wide receiver Austin Rowswell was named honorable mention.

Class 6A: Named to the first team was senior offensive/defensive lineman Jake Sulzberger of Lemont, while teammate junior linebacker/running back Jackson Dybcio earned honorable mention.

Class 5A: Earning first-team honors were Providence senior running back/receiver/defensive back Gavin Hagan, JCA senior linebacker Daniel Rouse and JCA senior running back Larry Stringham. Providence senior running back/linebacker Luke Leverett was named honorable mention.

Class 4A: Coal City senior running back Landin Benson earned first-team honors.

Class 3A: Wilmington senior running back/defensive back Kyle Farrell was named first team, while Wilmington junior running back Ryan Kettman was honorable mention.

Class 2A: Seneca senior running back Brody Rademacher was named honorable mention.