Center for Correctional Concerns in Will County has new executive director

The Center for Correctional Concerns, located in the Will County Adult Detention Facility, has a new executive director.

Christine Alcorn, who recently served as director of support services for the Crisis Center for South Suburbia and also worked with Senior Services of Will County and Addus Healthcare in Joliet, took over the position in October, according to a release from the CCC.

Previous director Michelle Baratta left to relocate to Florida with her family.

The Center for Correctional Concerns provides social services to detainees at the jail, those who are on sentences of one-year or less or are awaiting trial.

Sister Vivian Whitehead, founder of the Center for Correctional Concerns in Joliet. (Photo courtesy of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate)

The center was established in 1979 by Sister Vivian Whitehead, a Franciscan nun, to conduct GED preparations for inmates in the jail.

The GED work is just part of the agency’s program, which now includes math, reading, science and social studies enrichment programs, assistance with education related to anger management, grief, depression, parenting, and trauma as well as religious support if requested.

“People have a negative belief about assisting in work with jail detainees, often not seeing what a more well-rounded individual who receives services while detained is a better asset to their family, their friends and. almost very importantly, their community,” Alcorn stated in the release.

For more information, call 815-740-5631.