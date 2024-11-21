State shutting down Lockport license facility

The Illinois Secretary of State announced it is closing its Lockport office effective Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Judy Harvey)

Lockport — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced this week that it is closing its Drivers and Motor Vehicles facility in Lockport.

According to a statement by Communications Manager for the Secretary of State’s Office Max Walczyk, the decision was reached after the office and the building owner were unable to reach a new lease agreement.

According to Walczyk, the decision is also “data-driven” since the Lockport office has the fewest number of daily visitors of any of the 30 Chicago-area facilities.

The last day of operations for the Lockport site is Monday. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day. All employees of the Lockport Secretary of State facility will be retained, according to Walczyk and they will be redeployed to other locations in the area.

Lockport residents and others who use the Lockport site are advised to now use the Secretary of State offices in Orland Park or Joliet, if they cannot obtain the services they need online.

The Orland Park office is located at 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., and the Joliet office is at 201 Joyce Road.