November 20, 2024
Shaw Local
Crest Hill meal prep company looking for donations for first responders Thanksgiving meals

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Angie Aegerter, founder of the FIT Foundation in Crest Hill, is seen inside her store on Friday, November 15, 2024. The community may donate individual Thanksgiving dinners to a Joliet police officers this year through the FIT Foundation website.

Donate individual Thanksgiving dinners to a Joliet police officers this year through the FIT Foundation in Crest Hill.

Simply visit Fitfoundation4u.com, go to the “order now” page and then scroll down to “Individual Thanksgiving Dinner – Donate a Meal to a Joliet Police officer.”

“Our goal is to provide the public with useful health information as well as nutritious, delicious meals at affordable prices,” according to the FIT Foundation website. "

The FIT Foundation offers in-store pickups as well online ordering for picking up at the store.

The FIT Foundation is located at 2209 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill. For more information, call 815-582-4055.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

