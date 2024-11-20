Crest Hill meal prep company looking for donations for first responders Thanksgiving meals

Angie Aegerter, founder of the FIT Foundation in Crest Hill, is seen inside her store on Friday, November 15, 2024. The community may donate individual Thanksgiving dinners to a Joliet police officers this year through the FIT Foundation website. (Denise Unland)

Donate individual Thanksgiving dinners to a Joliet police officers this year through the FIT Foundation in Crest Hill.

Simply visit Fitfoundation4u.com, go to the “order now” page and then scroll down to “Individual Thanksgiving Dinner – Donate a Meal to a Joliet Police officer.”

“Our goal is to provide the public with useful health information as well as nutritious, delicious meals at affordable prices,” according to the FIT Foundation website. "

The FIT Foundation offers in-store pickups as well online ordering for picking up at the store.

The FIT Foundation is located at 2209 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill. For more information, call 815-582-4055.

