The Herald-News 2024-25 girls basketball preview

Here is a look at the girls basketball teams across The Herald-News area for the 2024-25 season.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Christopher Smith (12th season)

Last season: 26-4

Key returners: Jon’Niyah Akins, F/C, sr.; Airyel Jackson, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Mariya Lofton, C, fr.; Makayla Edwards, F, jr.; Amya Simmons, G, so.

Worth noting: The Raiders have won 21 straight regional championships, including one in all 11 of Smith’s seasons. ... Coach Smith: “We are a young team overall. Our young kids will be good, but they are very inexperienced.”

COAL CITY

Head coach: Brad Schmitt (23rd season)

Last season: 23-4

Key returners: Kylee Kennell, G, sr: Emma Rodriguez, F/C, sr.; Sydney Larson, G/F, jr.; Jori Tucker, G/F, jr.

Key newcomers: D’Arcy Ness, F/C, sr.; Riley Walker, G, jr.; Laura Christopher, G, jr.; Becca Hall, G, jr.

Worth noting: The Coalers finished first in the Illinois Central Eight last season. ... Kennell averaged 5.7 points per game, while Rodriguez averaged 5.0. ... Coach Schmitt: “We lost quite a few three-year starters and players who helped us succeed the last few seasons, but we still have numerous girls who are very capable of producing quality numbers for us again this year. We still have things we need to shore up as the season gets under way.”

DWIGHT

Head coach: Max Sulzberger (3rd season)

Last season: 16-17

Key returners: Mikayala Chambers, G, so.; Ryan Bean, C, jr.

Key newcomers: Claire Sandeno, G, so.; Cloe Gall, G, so.; Addy Sulzberger, G, so.

Worth noting: Chambers and Bean were both honorable mention All-Tri-County Conference last season for the Trojans. ... Coach Sulzberger: “This team has the most size and athleticism I have had in a team in my three years here. The girls have worked really hard this past summer and these first two weeks of practice. We should be poised for a good season.”

GARDNER-SOUTH WILMINGTON

Head coach: Adam Leigh (16th season)

Last season: 21-10

Key returners: Grace Olsen, G, sr.; Maddie Simms, F, jr.; Madison Wright, F, jr.

Worth noting: Olsen averaged 10 points per game last season for the Panthers and was named first-team All-River Valley Conference. Simms averaged 11.4 rebounds per game. ... Coach Leigh: “We look to be competitive this season in the River Valley Conference. We have a smaller roster this season with no JV team, so it will be key to stay healthy. We have a lot of experience at the varsity level with most of our players, so we hope to do well from the start.”

Basketball: Joliet Catholic vs Joliet West NOV 18 Joliet Catholic Academy's Addison Farnaus brings the ball up the floor during the 2023-24 season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Head coach: Jim O’Brien (1st season)

Last season: 5-27

Key returners: Madeline Moran, sr.; Allie Lesters, jr.; Emma Birsa, so.

Key newcomers: Callan Kinsella, fr.; Grace Sebastian, fr.; Sophia Towne, fr.; Katelyn Munday, fr.

Worth noting: O’Brien coached the Angels from 2018-2019 through 2020-2021, winning a regional title in 2019-20. ... Coach O’Brien: “We are a very young team. We just want to get better every day, and that starts with practice. Our practices have been going very well, and the girls are excited.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Laura Brumfiel (10th season)

Last season: 10-20

Key returners: Alexis Bradley, F, jr.: Neveah Wright, G, jr.; Taneisha Robinson, F, jr.

Key newcomers: Autumn Brown, sr.: Alexis Pedrosa, sr.: Elena Moody, so.; Malaysia Chandler, so.; Melanie Tua Link, fr.

Worth noting: Bradley returns to the Steelmen after missing her sophomore season with an ACL injury. She averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds a game as a freshman. ... Wright averaged 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while Robinson averaged 4.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. ... Coach Brumfiel: “We are very excited for this upcoming season with our young athletic team. Our team is young, quick and hungry for success. These ladies work hard and push themselves past their comfort zone to get better. They are great young ladies on and off the court, and we can’t wait to surprise some people.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Bre Blackmon (2nd season)

Last season: 17-14

Key returners: Makayla Chism, G, sr.; Gabrielle Gavin, G, so.

Key newcomers: Natalie Clemente, C, jr.

Worth noting: Chism averaged double digits in scoring last season for the Tigers and has committed to Benedictine University. Clemente is an intriguing addition in the paint. ... Coach Blackmon: “Our program is looking forward to building the engine we need to keep us competing at a high level.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Tracy Rainey (9th season)

Last season: 11-14

Key returners: Lexi Reyna, G, sr.; Jess Windstrup, F/C, sr.; Magdaline Mikroulis, F/C, jr; Leah Plahm, F/C. sr.; Lauren Tracy, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Ania Liptak, F/C, sr.; Emma Barrett, F/C, jr.; Vivian Antolak, G, so.

Worth noting: Reyna averaged 10.5 points per game for Lemont last season and was first team All-South Suburban Blue. Windstrup averaged 8.5 points a game and was honorable mention all-conference. Mikroulis averaged 7.0 points. ... Coach Rainey: “We have a solid combination of veteran returners and skilled newcomers to round out the team. We are looking to capitalize on our speed and athleticism this year and have the right combination of players to do so.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Dave Campanile (9th season)

Last season: 19-12

Key returners: Kiya Newson-Cole, G, sr.; Brooke Baechtold, G/F, sr.; Brooke Katzmann, F, jr.

Worth noting: The Knights have won a regional championship in each of the last three seasons. ... Newson-Cole and Baechtold were starters last season, while Katzmann was the first player in off the bench.

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Jim Nair (7th season)

Last season: 28-6

Key returners: Alaina Vargas, G, sr.; Mia Limpin, G, sr.; Emily Schmidt, G, sr.; Sophia Nanney, C, sr.

Key newcomers: Madison Zaremba, G, jr.; Emerson Nilsson, G, so.; Elli Guyette, G, so.

Worth noting: The Griffins set a school record for wins last season while claiming their first regional championship since 2017-18. ... Lincoln-Way East lost all five starters to graduation, including 6-6 center Hayven Smith, the Herald-News Player of the Year who is currently at University of Illinois. ... Coach Nair: “We will rely on Vargas and Limpin to lead us, and are looking to players like Zaremba, Nilsson and Guyette to provide us some spark.”

Lincoln-Way West’s Molly Finn in action last season. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Ryan White (15th season)

Last season: 14-14

Key returners: Caroline Smith, F, sr.; Molly Finn, G, jr.; Kenzie Roesner, G, so.; Reagan McCracken, G, so.; Ava Tisch, G, jr.

Key newcomer: Kaitlyn Weaver, G, so.

Worth noting: Smith, who has committed to Drake for volleyball, averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds game last year for the Warriors; while Finn, a Valparaiso softball commit, averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. Roesner averaged 7 points as well. ... Coach White: “Although we are a young team with three sophomores, two juniors and one senior expected to play significant minutes, they all gained valuable experience last season. The team finished the last 17 games with a 12-5 record, and we hope to build on that momentum and continue progressing this season.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Darien Jacobs (3rd season)

Last season: 12-19

Key returners: Laura Arstikaitis, G, jr.; Alaina Peetz, F, sr.

Worth noting: Aristikaitis averaged 9.7 points and 3.4 rebounds a game last year for the Porters, while Peetz returns after missing last season with an injury. ... Coach Jacobs: “We will be a fairly young team, but we will also be competitive.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: John Placher (1st season)

Last season: 13-15

Key returners: McKenna Delaney, G/F sr.; Madelyn Kiper, G, jr; Kendall Thomas, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Naya Carter, G, so.; Clare O’Brien, C, jr.

Worth noting: Delaney has committed to Illinois Wesleyan. ... Kiper averaged 15 points and a half dozen rebounds last season for the Indians, was All-Southwest Prairie Conference and has multiple Division I offers. ... Coach Placher: “We’re excited about the work this group put in this offseason and the talent throughout the program. The team expects to compete for a conference championship in the tough Southwest Prairie Conference and be in position for a regional championship.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Mike Lutz (1st season)

Last season: 23-10

Key returners: Landrie Callahan, F/C, jr.; Layken Callahan, G/F, so.; Lily Hansen, C, jr.; Tessa Shannon, G, jr.; Alyssa Jepson, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Brooke Thorson, G, jr.; Cami Pfeifer, G, so.; Emily Ranallo, G, jr.; Kaylee Maddox, F, jr.; Skyler Saelens, F, jr.

Worth noting: Landrie Callahan averaged 17.5 points and 11.9 rebounds a game last year for Morris, while Layken Callahan averaged 10.3 points and 5.9 boards. Landrie Callahan was honorable mention IBCA All-State. ... Coach Lutz: “I am hopeful heading into the season. Even though we are a young team with no seniors, these girls already have a whole season of varsity experience together, and they had a lot of success last year. We hope to build on that. The summer went well, and our practices have been competitive and productive.”

PEOTONE

Head coach: Shawn Bean (1st season)

Last season: 27-5

Key returner: Allie Walsh, G, sr.

Worth noting: The Blue Devils graduated nine of the 10 players from last season’s roster. ... Bean previously coached for 10 years at Bloom Township. ... Coach Bean: “This year we have a lot of players expected to step up, we’ll probably be going 9-10 deep most nights. What we lack in experience, we’ll be making up for in effort and attitude. Every team Peotone has played in the past will be looking to take it out on us, and we’re going to do our best to disappoint them. We expect to compete again for the conference title.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Tim Torkelson (2nd season)

Last season: 3-25

Key returners: Na’Vayuh Junior, G, jr.; Mia White, G, so; Maeve Carlton, F, so.

Key newcomers: DeAnna Cooley, G, so.

Worth noting: Cooley joined the Wildcats as a transfer from Joliet Catholic, where she started as a freshman. ... Coach Torkelson: “We are quick and will look to push the ball up the floor. Many of our guards can shoot 3-pointers, shoot off of the dribble and also distribute the basketball to teammates. Defensively we have several players that will force opponents to take care of the basketball. The players work hard every day in practice and push one another to practice at a high performance level.”

Romeoville at Plainfield East Plainfield East's Emma Rodgers (middle) shoots last winter. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Anthony Waznonis (11th season)

Last season: 8-20

Key returners: Addie Haughian, G, sr.; Gianna Thompson, G, so.; Emma Rodgers, F, so.

Key newcomers: Abby Nawa, G, jr.; Jocelyn Cushard, G, fr.

Worth noting: Thompson averaged 6.1 points and 1.7 assists for the Bengals last season, while Haughian had 3.8 points and 1.8 assists. Rodgers averaged 3.7 points an 4.2 rebounds. ... Coach Waznonis: “We are a young, scrappy and energetic team. We have a renewed energy with three freshmen likely getting good minutes on varsity and working to build a strong foundation for this year and the future.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Brittany McWaine (1st season)

Last season: 13-13

Key returners: Anaya Patterson, G, sr.; Kaitlyn Sedillo, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Isabella Koldoff, G, so.

Worth noting: McWaine is the third coach for the Tigers in the last three seasons, following Michaela Reedy and Matt Major. ... In 18 seasons, Plainfield North has yet to win a regional championship.

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Alana Warren (2nd season)

Last season: 20-11

Key returners: Tierra Abner, G, sr.; Laniya Willis, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Layla Lesure, F/.C, jr.; Zahira Edwards, G, so.

Worth noting: Abner averaged 8.1 points and 2.2 steals per game last season for the Cougars, while Willis averaged 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals. ... Coach Warren: “I know people will think we have to reset because of the amount of seniors we lost last year, but this group has been working hard this offseason and plays well together. They are looking to build on the amazing season from last year and remain one of the top teams in the conference.”

PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC

Head coach: Eileen Copenhaver (20th season)

Last season: 18-16

Key returners: Molly Knight, G, sr.; Eilish Raines, F, jr.; Taylor Healy, F/C, so.

Key newcomers: Kennady Kotowski, C, fr.; Sadie Webb, G, fr.; Olivia Anderson, G, so.

Worth noting: Knight scored 12.5 points per game and also led the Celtics in assists and steals. She is committed to University of Illinois-Springfield. Raines averaged 7.8 points and was the team’s leading rebounder. ... Coach Copenhaver: “We are looking forward to an exciting year of basketball, as the season is filled with challenges. We have a nice mix of tournaments, conference play and nonconference games. Blending the talents of the returners and newcomers will be the task at hand.”

REED-CUSTER

Head coach: Shelby Zwolinski (6nd season)

Last season: 13-16

Key returners: Alyssa Wollenzien, G, so; Gwen Stewart, G, jr.; Cameron Wallace, G, sr. Leah Grace, G/F, sr.

Key newcomers: Anastasia Smith, F, jr.; Skylar Wilkins, F, jr.; Morgan Toler, G/F. jr.; Harlie Liebermann, F, so.; Atiana Hood, G, so.; Isabell Toller, G, so.; Brooklyn Gonzalez, F, so.; Kamryn Wilkey, G, fr.

Worth noting: Wollenzien averaged 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game for the Comets last season, while Stewart averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. ... Coach Zwolinski: “We are looking forward to being very competitive this season. We graduated some key height in the post position, but have had many girls step up the challenge on the offensive end. Alyssa Wollenzien, Gwen Stewart, Leah Grace and Cameron Wallace have tremendous leadership that will shine through during the season.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Devon Friend (1st season)

Last season: 28-4

Key returners: Riley Harris, G, sr.; Kazaria Smith, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Oluwatunmise Adebayo, F/C, jr.; Julissa Olague, G, fr.

Worth noting: The Spartans went undefeated in the Southwest Prairie Conference last season. ... Coach Friend: “I believe our program is going to surprise a ton of people this year. With us losing last year’s big four, we’re coming out as the underdogs this season. Most are anticipating us having a down year due to us rebuilding virtually everything from top to bottom. I understand the task at hand, and I also understand the big shoes we are looking to fill. The thing I love about our young program is that we have a ton of girls that are eager to learn the game.”

SENECA

Head coach: Josh Myers (2nd season)

Last season: 17-15

Key returners: Alyssa Zellers, G, sr.; Lainie Olson, sr., G; Evelyn O’Connor, G, sr.; Lauryn Barla, G, sr.; Aubrie Jackson, F, sr.; Audry McNabb, F, sr.

Key newcomers: Graysen Provance, G, so.; Emma Mino, F, so.

Worth noting: Zellers was an All-Tri-County Conference selection for the Irish last season. ... Coach Myers: “Led by our six seniors, we will have a lot of experience back and will be very deep while returning nine girls that played varsity minutes last year. We are looking forward to the season.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Eric Dillon (8th season)

Last season: 10-20

Key returners: Alaina Clark, G, sr.; Skylar Rossow, G/F, sr.; Nicole Quigley, F/C, sr.; Anna Morgan, G, sr.; Sami Liaromatis, G, so.

Key newcomers: Melia Hincherick, F/C, jr.; Taylor Stefancic, G, jr.; Lexi Strohm, G, jr.

Worth noting: Liaromatis averaged 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds a game last season for the Wildcats, while Quigley averaged 4.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. ... Coach Dillon: “This group as a whole has done a tremendous amount of growing over the last few years, and they are eager to show it. Every night we will play tough defense to keep us in games and give us a chance. Our biggest challenge will be overcoming scoring droughts and fighting through that adversity. If we can figure out how to do that, I like our chances any night we play.”