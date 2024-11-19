Lockport’s Nik & Ivy Brewing offers club memberships

Memberships for Nik & Ivy Brewing’s 2025 Founders Club are now open, according to the Nik & Ivy Brewing Facebook page.

A membership with the brewery’s club costs $200 and comes with a variety of benefits.

These include 2025 member T-shirt and glass, monthly pours (two pours during your birthday month), “first dibs” on new releases, end -of-the-year party, discounted merchandise, Membership Monday specials and a chance to collaborate with Nik & Ivy’s brewer on the 2025 Founders beer.

Nik & Ivy Brewing is located at 1026 S State St., Lockport.

For more information, call 815-524-4857 or visit nikivybrewing.com.

