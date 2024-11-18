Will County waives pet adoption fees for veterans and active service members in November

Adoptable dogs and cats from Will County Animal Protection Services, including Cinnamon, Damon, Wilma, and KitKat. Adoption fees have been waived in November as part of a “Pets for Vets” promotion event. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services )

Veterans and active duty service members adopting dogs and cats from Will County Animal Protection Services in November won’t pay adoption fees.

Will County Animal Protection Services is waiving those fees as part of its “Pets for Vets” promotion event, according to a news release from Will County

View adoptable pets on the WCAPS Petfinder website at IL1035.petfinder.com.

Appointments must be made in advance to meet adoptable pets.

Schedule appointments by calling 815-462-5633 or emailing adopt@willcountyillinois.com .

Adoption hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the WCAPS office located at 22452 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet.

Veterans and active duty service members must provide military identification or a Veterans Administration card to qualify for the “Pets for Vets” promotion event.

For more information, visit willcounty.gov/animalservices.

