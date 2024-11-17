Will County property transfers: Aug. 9 to Oct. 18, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Olesuk Trust to Reuven L. Chavira and Courtney Chavira, Residence at 527 Strong St., Bolingbrook, $485,000, Sept. 4.

Karen Nedita Dsouza to Sean Purcell, Residence at 352 Cobb Circle, Bolingbrook, $305,000, Sept. 30.

Griss Trust to Lizbeth and Cecilia Ruiz Ruiz, Residence at 4 Vigilance Court, Bolingbrook, $340,000, Aug. 23.

Felix Agen Davis to Patricia Doniz and Alicia Del Carmen, Residence at 402 Michelangelo Drive, Bolingbrook, $220,000, Sept. 17.

U.S. Bank Trust NA Trustee to Febryx and Vanessa Axibal, Residence at 425 Bluebird Drive, Bolingbrook, $340,000, Sept. 4.

Juan M. Salinas to Miguel A. Salinas and Tatiane A. Varjao, Residence at 441 Bloomfield Drive, Bolingbrook, $88,000, Oct. 4.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Babuvenkatesh Rathnam and Prabhavathy Babuvenkatesh, Residence at 509 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $809,819, Oct. 2.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Swapnil and Shweta Sahu, Residence at 2076 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $693,049, Sept. 23.

Robert Brazys to Michael Lupo and Giselle Y. Lupo, Residence at 527 Boardman Circle, Bolingbrook, $550,000, Sept. 10.

Pedro Ugalde Dominguez to Jason Pardilla and Jackelyne Hernandez, Residence at 555 Emerson Circle, Bolingbrook, $377,000, Sept. 26.

Mihai A. Badescu to Shaokun Yu, Residence at 565 Goodwin Drive, Bolingbrook, $260,000, Oct. 4.

Surmac Builders LLC to Sandra G. Davies and Lorraine Davies, Residence at 575 Warbler Drive, Bolingbrook, $520,000, Sept. 24.

Josue Canelo to Jolanta Papuga, Residence at 616 Rockhurst Road, Bolingbrook, $378,000, Oct. 9.

Carolyn D. Brisco to Matthew E. Jozwik, Residence at 621 N. Pinecrest Road, Bolingbrook, $355,000, Sept. 16.

Annie Tisdale Strickland to Diego Alberto Cervantes Guzman and Erica Gutierrez Almillo, Residence at 1011 Churchill Drive, Bolingbrook, $314,000, Sept. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Pallav Jain and Jahanvi Shah, Residence at 628 Switchgrass Way, Bolingbrook, $451,580, Oct. 11.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Shaju O. and Leta S. Joseph, Residence at 7 Boulder Ridge Court, Bolingbrook, $445,000, Sept. 27.

Kristine M. Liszka to Maria Pena and Mayela Manqueros, Residence at 110 Thackeray Drive, Bolingbrook, $346,000, Sept. 23.

Scott R. Spaniol to Daniel Gordon McCallum and Julie Anne McCallum, Residence at 677 Timberline Drive, Bolingbrook, $391,500, Sept. 20.

Braidwood

Kristen E. Kennedy to Jericka Kiss, Residence at 268 Traudel Court, Braidwood, $226,000, Aug. 9.

Leslie K. Virzint to Oscar A. Lopez Rivera and Erica L. Lopez, Residence at 517 W. Cermak Road, Braidwood, $303,000, Sept. 27.

Channahon

Gdp Homes II Llc to Luronda Kelly, Residence at 24443 S. St. Peters Drive, Channahon, $430,880, Sept. 25.

Mark S. Anderson to Holly Lynn Clayton and Payton Ronn Hultmark, Residence at 25913 W. Sandy Knoll Drive, Channahon, $332,500, Oct. 7.

Renee Cihlar to Jason B. Kuriger and Cheryl Kuriger, Residence at 26460 S. McKinley Woods Road, Channahon, $720,000, Sept. 10.

Crest Hill

Michael Dukes to Kelli Narducci, Residence at 320 Chaney Ave., Crest Hill, $175,000, Oct. 10.

Desiree D. Cole to Cathy Woods, Residence at 21528 Egret Drive, Crest Hill, $250,000, Sept. 12.

Elwood

Charles D. Williams to Michelle R. and Alex J. Tucker, Residence at 26949 S. Ridge Road, Elwood, $312,000, Sept. 13.

Frankfort

Charles Joseph to Elvia Garcia, Residence at 7253 Southwick Drive, Frankfort, $500,000, Sept. 27.

Hausmann Trust to Elyse Lorenz and Thomas John Simmons, Residence at 415 Lincoln Lane, Frankfort, $390,000, Sept. 30.

Mark M. Seper to Ashley and Frederick Hausmann, Residence at 494 Nevada St., Frankfort, $575,000, Oct. 7.

Richard F. Staack to Daniel W. Bobek and Claudia Bobek, Residence at 11487 Amhearst Court, Frankfort, $700,000, Oct. 4.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Claire Munch, Residence at 11949 Elise Blvd., Frankfort, $895,000, Oct. 3.

Homer Glen

Husein Ghrouf to Zofia and Stanislaw Rebidas, Residences at 12231 Silver Maple and 12237 Silver Maple, Homer Glen, $103,000 each, Sept. 20.

Joyce Rahn to Lena and Jason Rodriguez, Residence at 13613 W. Dublin Drive, Homer Glen, $400,000, Oct. 4.

Joliet

E & R Properties LLC to Jacqueline and Francisco Sanchez, Residence at 117 Willow Ave., Joliet, $275,000, Sept. 13.

Carolyn Deschamp to Glen and Rhonda Daniels, Residence at 3715 Saratoga Drive, Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 27.

Manuel Gomez to Brenda Rodriguez, Residence at 1013 Valley Ave., Joliet, $180,000, Sept. 30.

Cheryl R. Labbe to Omar Rodriguez, Residence at 330 Oneill St., Joliet, $262,000, Sept. 26.

James Swafford to Connor and Randi Merriman, Residence at 2907 Streitz Drive, Joliet, $328,900, Oct. 10.

Starmann Trust to Alan Jung, Residence at 321 Schorie Ave., Joliet, $175,000, Sept. 9.

Ignacio Robles to Fabian F. Robles Robles, Residence at 3200 Burr Oaks Drive, Joliet, $310,000, Sept. 23.

Janice E. Smith to Kristofer Koesema, Residence at 402 S. Hebbard St., Joliet, $90,000, Dec. 30.

Kristofer Koesema to Jake Ian Healy, Residence at 402 S. Hebbard St., Joliet, $160,000, Sept. 30.

Leona Enix to Joshua B. Enix, Residence at 3111 Heritage Drive 7, Joliet, $76,000, Sept. 27.

PJF Wealth Trust to Jennifer Gomez, Residence at 410 S. Raynor Ave., Joliet, $280,000, Sept. 21.

Martin Leonard, Jr. to Gerardo Bustamante, Jr., Residence at 3113 Tyler Drive, Joliet, $235,000, Sept. 17.

Tessica E. Leka to Robert Demick, Residence at 22146 S. Eastcliff Drive, Joliet, $492,000, Oct. 10.

Hill Trust to Ronald W. and Jacquelyn K. Wright, Residence at 38 Coventry Chase, Joliet, $379,000, Sept. 24.

Neville Trust to Marta Patricia Luna and Jacquelina E. Abarca, Residence at 2704 Glenwood Ave., Joliet, $285,000, Sept. 19.

Jennifer Jagodzinski to Christopher Bernie Williams, Residence at 600 Gardner St., Joliet, $228,000, Oct. 2.

Brenda Rodriguez to Veronica Chavoulev, Residence at 1303 Fairview Ave., Joliet, $150,000, Oct. 17.

Buchar Trust to Scott M. Matthews and Cody Skidmore, Residence at 740 Westport Drive, Joliet, $420,000, Sept. 26.

U.S. Bank NA to Umia Kalsoom Mustafa, Residence at 301 Louis Road, Joliet, $110,000, Sept. 17.

Christopher J. Martis to Kelsey R. Fedar and Jake T. Gapsevich, Residence at 6905 Riley Drive, Joliet, $335,000, Sept. 24.

Sara Susana Reynoso Rodriguez to Robert Orseske, Jr., Residence at 554 E. Jackson St., Joliet, $50,000, Sept. 30.

David Allen Kivi, Jr. to Fernando and Agueda Dominguez, Residence at 1309 Roth Drive, Joliet, $375,000, Oct. 4.

Andre R. Clodfelter to Juan D. Rocha Molina, Residence at 7002 Cottie Drive, Joliet, $330,000, Sept. 27.

DNV Investment Group Inc. to Luis Cruz, Residence at 612 Clement St., Joliet, $230,000, Sept. 30.

Brooke M. Allen to Andie D. Zadorozny and Kevin A. Dorenkamper, Residence at 2422 Regan Road, Joliet, $317,500, Sept. 26.

Smith Trust to Stephanie Farrell, Residence at 1421 Woodbridge Road 2B, Joliet, $153,000, Sept. 23.

Kathleen R. Lepacek to Martin G. Norman, Residence at 615 Westnedge Road, Joliet, $275,000, Oct. 15.

Timothy E. Caban to Maria Rivera and Emily Zamora, Residence at 1322 Dearborn St., Joliet, $215,000, Oct. 1.

Maricela Zavala to John Panozzo, Residence at 2706 Calmer Drive, Joliet, $375,000, Oct. 9.

Terrill English to Laura Funches, Residence at 604 Summit St., Joliet, $142,000, Oct. 1.

DM Homes Corp. to Omar Vivar Rodriguez and Jesus Francisco Herrera Robles, Residence at 1223 Gage Court, Joliet, $225,000, Sept. 13.

Yolanda L. Smiley to Kenneth P. and Denise L. McShane, Residence at 3011 Sanctuary Court, Joliet, $395,000, Sept. 8.

Keeney Mostyn Joint Trust to Lisa M. Niesman, Residence at 1610 Marquette Road, Joliet, $239,000, Oct. 1.

Lemont

Juan C. Pinto to Katie L. Bell, Residence at 5 Anne Circle, Lemont, $719,000, Sept. 27.

Walter J. Oprzedek to Timothy P. Fitzgerald, Jr. and Leslie M. Fitzgerald, Residence at 725 Ledochowski St., Lemont, $335,000, Sept. 19.

Kimberly K. Hall to Lars Eric Reinert and Agnieszka Reinert Mcauliffe, Residence at 11 Surrey, Lemont, $840,000, Sept. 27.

John McMahon to Tevor Smolinski and Kathryn Laviolette, Residence at 12806 Crossing Creek Drive, Lemont, $965,000, Oct. 1.

Maksimovic 2000 Trust to Vasilios Kyriakopoulos and Arielle Stimson, Residence at 13020 Archer Ave., Lemont, $870,000, Sept. 27.

Cortney Haas to Andres A. Vides Calderin and Ariela Vides, Residence at 3 W. Eureka Drive, Lemont, $430,000, Sept. 20.

William M. Maurer to Jason and Linda Tomaras, Residence at 16745 Brighton Drive, Lemont, $347,000, Sept. 16.

Elizabeth A. Pacyga to Matthew S. and Kayla M. Powles, Residence at 32 E. Division St., Lemont, $440,000, Sept. 13.

Lockport

Mary Rangel to Hector E. Lopez and Mary Jane Reyna, Residence at 16508 Willow Walk Drive, Lockport, $225,000, Sept. 30.

Mario Quintana to Yunuen S. Escobar Hernandez, Residence at 202 Barrett St., Lockport, $110,000, Sept. 16.

Mc Custom Homes Inc. to Austin Walker and Kenya Waler, Residence at 16561 W. Cottonwood Drive, Lockport, $714,260, Sept. 30.

Hannah Christie to Julie Drew, Residence at 16027 Tiger Drive, Lockport, $280,000, Oct. 8.

Mc Custom Homes Inc. to Matthew C. and Amy B. De Re, Residence at 16567 W. Cottonwood Drive, Lockport, $914,872, Sept. 20.

Jacek Kokoszka to Matas and Evelina Kuoksys, Residence at 16637 W. Arbor Terrace, Lockport, $475,000, Oct. 14.

Otteman Trust to Kevin R. Mcnamara and Jazmin C. Wilkerson, Residence at 1101 Coral Drive, Lockport, $285,000, Sept. 18.

Jana Wennlund to James Arnold and Samantha Sottosanto, Residence at 1018 Maitland Drive, Lockport, $315,000, Oct. 15.

Deborah A. Hrpcha to Scott J. and Annaliese J. Kostohryz, Residence at 15003 High Road, Lockport, $290,000, Oct. 10.

Darrell L. Blasier to Erin Marie Blasier and Richard Joseph Tough, Residence at 330 High Road, Lockport, $364,000, Sept. 27.

Rozak Trust to Dylan Kogut and Tessa Wheeler, Residence at 734 Rosanne St., Lockport, $390,000, Sept. 23.

Stanislaw Krupa to Damian M. Blacha and Natalia Blacha, Residence at 312 Macgregor Road, Lockport, $298,500, Sept. 30.

Ricardo Alfaro to Terrence R. O’Keefe, Residence at 301 Connor Ave., Lockport, $340,000, Oct. 4.

Lyle T. Berkson to Nicolas Nunez Reyez, Residence at 310 Barry Ave., Lockport, $184,000, Oct. 15.

Jose Leon to Natalia Budz, Residence at 305 Stuart Road, Lockport, $350,000, Sept. 20.

D and H Property Management Co. LLC to Caryl R. Zadorozny, Residence at 306 E. Second St., Lockport, $210,000, Oct. 3.

Manhattan

Kraig Girdick to Lisa Craven, Residence at 15751 W. Delaney Road, Manhattan, $369,000, Sept. 24.

Joann C. Hayden to Thomas Wessling and Virginia L. Wessling, Residence at 25401 O’connell Lane, Manhattan, $350,000, Oct. 14.

Minooka

Utermark Trust to Jairo Ortega and Rebecca Marie Ortega, Residence at 422 San Carlos Road, Minooka, $488,000, Oct. 7.

Patrick Hetzel to Elena and Burim Lazami, Residence at 308 Indian Court, Minooka, $360,000, Sept. 27.

Mokena

Douglas Paris to Muhamad Oweisi and Sojood Shafee, Residence at 19243 Revere Road, Mokena, $497,500, Oct. 16.

Kurt Johnson to Daniel and Margaret Bulat, Residence at 19231 Henry Drive, Mokena, $360,000, Sept. 13.

William Canavan to Jennifer Hughes, Residence at 19451 Tramore Lane, Mokena, $377,000, Sept. 18.

Ryan Gleason to Kailey M. and Coleen C. Klein, Residence at 11985 Heinecke Drive, Mokena, $815,000, Oct. 3.

Michael J. Chinino to Kevin F. and Kathleen A. Lingle, Residence at 18912 Parkway Lane, Mokena, $550,000, Sept. 23.

Kelly A. Doherty to Jeremy Vestal, Residence at 19546 115th Ave. C, Mokena, $178,000, Sept. 27.

Anthony C. Baio to Kevin and Sara McInerney, Residence at 12097 Blackthorne Ridge Drive, Mokena, $587,000, Oct. 10.

New Lenox

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Samantha L. and Kyle A. Cermak, Residence at 2254 Fountain Lane, New Lenox, $540,000, Oct. 16.

Marquette Bank Trustee to Eileen L. Kost and Donald Boehm, Residence at 2287 High View Road, New Lenox, $515,220, Oct. 17.

Paul Andrew Bennett to Garrett Wolan and Jessica Taylor, Residence at 2910 Gifford Place, New Lenox, $410,000, Oct. 8.

Duane M. Hypke to Thomas M. and Kristina K. Derrig, Residence at 505 Heartland Drive, New Lenox, $535,000, Sept. 30.

Martin Trust to Deanna Hnetkovsky, Residence at 115 Fir St., New Lenox, $272,500, Oct. 18.

Thomas M. Derrig to Alexandra Lyewski and Chris Thunherst, Residence at 653 Sandpiper Drive, New Lenox, $445,000, Sept. 30.

Bolte 2020 Trust to Lorenzo T. Corsetti, Residence at 2753 Foxwood Drive, New Lenox, $280,000, Oct. 7.

Plainfield

Timothy D. Vose to Anthony Omos Jauregui and Chelsea Samantha Pimentel, Residence at 5209 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, $380,000, Sept. 26.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Yenny K. Putri and Richard T. Saputra, Residence at 16104 S. Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $622,136, Oct. 18.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Nidhi Singh and Prashant Vikram Singh, Residence at 16061 S. Dana Drive, Plainfield, $614,000, Oct. 15.

Donna M. Bosko to Tyreese and Rupa Barber, Residence at 5203 Summerfield Court, Plainfield, $400,000, Oct. 4.

Hillebold Trust to Tomasa Marquez, Residence at 13840 S. Balsam Lane 1a, Plainfield, $195,000, Sept. 19.

Martin Perez to Wenping Wang, Residence at 1310 Val Verde Court, Plainfield, $375,000, Sept. 19.

Casey Trust to Timothy and Elizabeth Bandola, Residence at 5505 Riviera Blvd., Plainfield, $379,900, Sept. 11.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Venkata Gireesh Perepu and Aparna Devi Nagamanickam, Residence at 12962 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $758,573, Oct. 11.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Maitsetseg Ulaan and Altantsooj Baasansuren, Residence at 12930 S. Sydney Circle, Plainfield, $786,741, Oct. 9.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Vijay K. Narwade and Saini Narwade, Residence at 12912 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $561,832, Oct. 11.

Christopher A. Ede to Charles Antony Dass Arul, Residence at 11838 S. Presley Circle, Plainfield, $385,000, Sept. 30.

Mohammed K. Ansari to Lisa Pearson, Residence at 6921 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $252,000, Sept. 20.

Mary J. Miller to Donna Carter, Residence at 13922 S. Bristlecone Lane, Plainfield, $280,000, Oct. 7.

Daniel J. Roach to Vijay Vaitheeswaran Ponnuchamy and Veena Devi Vijay Vaitheeswaran, Residence at 24812 Emerald Ave., Plainfield, $570,000, Oct. 7.

Robert T. Ripkey to Philip Clark and Ashley Nedo, Residence at 2709 Cedar Breaks Court, Plainfield, $375,000, Sept. 20.

Camille Davis to Demarco Poole and Morgan Berresford, Residence at 3010 Reflection Drive, Plainfield, $398,000, Sept. 3.

Christopher D. Moy to Amal Agarwal and Aakanksha Bhuria, Residence at 25625 W. Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $520,000, Sept. 25.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Michael Bogie, Residence at 25430 W. Alison Road, Plainfield, $557,500, Oct. 9.

Megan Cooper Johnson to Kristofer and Eileen Talbot, Residence at 25405 W. Ryan Lane, Plainfield, $482,500, Oct. 10.

Edward T. Grizzle to Matilda and Juliana Patterson, Residence at 2501 Ventura Drive, Plainfield, $470,000, Oct. 8.

Timothy E. Nelson to Nikolai and Kersten Stier, Residence at 4603 Metcalf Court, Plainfield, $320,000, Sept. 17.

Christopher Burroughs to Lina Yao and Ning Liu, Residence at 24343 Leski Lane, Plainfield, $343,000, Sept. 10.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Mahul Devendra Patel and Krisha R. Patel, Residence at 23429 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $679,000, Oct. 11.

Dirby D. Brown to Demoriel Purnell, Residence at 2714 Canyon Drive, Plainfield, $280,000, Sept. 26.

Hiram Grigsby to Veronda Williams, Residence at 1904 Chestnut Hill Road, Plainfield, $420,000, Sept. 4.

Sonny Zymali to Kevin Dufauchard and Sydney Hanchett, Residence at 25333 W. Willow Drive, Plainfield, $400,000, Oct. 11.

Kirk L. Molinero to Ryan M. Hall, Residence at 2316 Rossiter Court, Plainfield, $250,000, Oct. 4.

Romeoville

Janusz Gabarczyk to Shannon McCullough, Residence at 623 Haley Meadows Drive, Romeoville, $489,000, Sept. 29.

Lisa G. Robertson to Nicholas A. Baden and Katelyn P. Sparkiewicz, Residence at 710 Yates Ave., Romeoville, $290,000, Sept. 24.

Dawne Anderson to Season Bennett, Residence at 699 Bancroft Court, Romeoville, $320,000, Sept. 20.

Kenneth C. Benda to Erick Pacheco Trejo, Residence at 416 Dalhart Ave., Romeoville, $150,000, Oct. 3.

Derrick Antwi Boateng to Salim Abbas, Residence at 645 Berkley Drive, Romeoville, $330,000, Oct. 3.

Georgia N. Fatigato to Vincent Tardy, Residence at 643 Berkley Drive, Romeoville, $316,000, Oct. 4.

Shuaib A. Hadi to Michael John Cruz and Jane Paulina Cruz, Residence at 502 N. Anna Lane, Romeoville, $365,000, Sept. 30.

Mary Ann Cruz to Stefani Iva Nekic and Nemanja Nekic, Residence at 1610 Ashbury Lane, Romeoville, $425,000, Sept. 27.

Karla Pradt to Edith A. Contreras Ornelas, Residence at 1810 N. Wentworth Circle, Romeoville, $295,000, Sept. 19.

Marian Lukaszczyk to Roger Gil Jr., Residence at 614 Wild Indigo Ave., Romeoville, $460,000, Oct. 10.

Eugenia Alvarez to Wajiha and Mehrab Imran, Residence at 49 Freesia Drive, Romeoville, $325,000, Oct. 4.

Adan Fragaso to Lucila Torrijos Gonzalez, Residence at 6 Beacon Ave., Romeoville, $225,000, Sept. 26.

Gregory M. Redfern to Jose J. Salinas, Residence at 306 Healy Ave., Romeoville, $228,000, Sept. 9.

Carl D. Lake to Teja L. Hutchinson, Residence at 530 N. Frieh Drive, Romeoville, $275,000, Oct. 1.

Shorewood

O’Connor Trust to Maureen Jaszczak, Residence at 605 Lincoln Circle, Shorewood, $435,000, Aug. 20.

Claude Raymond Houser to Jered Zubaty, Residence at 1201 Colonnade Road, Shorewood, $370,000, Oct. 7.

Erzinger Joint Trust to Alexander V. Catalano, Residence at 624 Parkshore Drive, Shorewood, $330,000, Oct. 2.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Joanne Heck, Residence at 604 Freedom Way, Shorewood, $435,000, Sept. 30.

Nabil H. Attaya to Carlos J. Castaneda Hernandez, Residence at 304 Towne Center Blvd., Shorewood, $610,000, Oct. 11.

Schnettler Trust to Timothy and Cheryl Nelson, Residence at 508 Honors Court, Shorewood, $526,000, Aug. 12.

Scott Smith to Amador Contreras, Residence at 618 S. Edgewater Lane, Shorewood, $510,000, Sept. 26.

Wilmington

Christine A. Oetzel to Douglas Foster, Residence at 31641 S. 216th Ave., Wilmington, $285,000, Sept. 27.

Kelley J. Funk to Christ B. Kiernan and Megan Nicole Kiernan, Residence at 26339 Willow Lane 66, Wilmington, $485,000, Oct. 3.

Donald Nugent to Benjman Faught, Residence at 30776 W. Warner Bridge Road, Wilmington, $305,000, Oct. 2.