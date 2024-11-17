Six Joliet school board seats up for election in 2025

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet — Joliet Public Schools District 86 and Joliet Township High School District 204 have multiple school board seats up for election next year.

Candidate petition packets for all the races in the April 1, 2025, election are due in the Will County Clerk’s office by Monday.

District 86 has three seats up for election April 1 for its Board of School Inspectors, including the seat of Board President Elvis Madison Jr.

The other board seats up for election in April are held by Gwendolyn Ulmer and Matthew Pritz.

Pritz and Madison joined the board in 2021, while Ulmer has served since 2011 and is a board member of the Joliet Grade Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence.

At District 204, three school board seats are up for election: the seat of board President Matthew Kennedy and the seats of Vice President Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer and Secretary Christine Lynn.

Kennedy is a former teacher at District 204 and was elected to the board in 2021.

Guerrero Neumayer has served on the board since Oct. 2020, and Lynn was elected in April 2021.