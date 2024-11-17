Finish with a win: Lockport captures third in Class 4A with straight-sets victory

NORMAL – The Lockport Porters girls volleyball team felt like it went out on top Saturday night.

The trophy may have said third place, but it nevertheless culminated an outstanding season. They earned the hardware by toppling Huntley 25-12, 25-21 in Class 4A’s third-place match at CEFCU Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

“It’s been an amazing season with this group,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “Only two teams (in each class) end with wins, and to go out on a high note like this and be the best finish of a public school (in 4A) means a lot.”

Yes, it does.

Playing in their ninth-ever IHSA State Finals and first in 25 years, the Porters brought home their sixth state trophy, with the previous five being in Class AA. It was the third time they had placed third (1984, 1991, 2024), along with a fourth (1996), a second (1990), and one state championship (1993).

This might be the start of a run like Lockport (36-6) had in the 1990s. The Porters have five seniors on this team, but also eight sophomores, with many contributing.

A pair of seniors – middle hitter Jenna Kolosta (eight kills, three blocks, two aces) and opposite side hitter Emily McGraw (eight kills, two blocks) led Lockport. It was special for everyone, but especially for Kolosta, a four-year varsity player who put down consecutive blocks to end the match.

“It truly was special,” Kolosta said. “In the front row, we listened and we played great (eight terminating blocks), along with the back row.

“Throughout the game, I knew I wanted that (last) one. Starting off as a freshman on the varsity, it was scary. But this really was a great group of girls, and I love them all.”

Lockport's Natalie Bochantin (10) sets the ball during the IHSA Class 4A girls volleyball third-place match Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Porters played like a determined team throughout.

They raced out to a 6-0 lead in the opener, as McGraw mashed two kills and sophomore setter Natalie Bochantin (10 assists, four digs, two aces, kill) had an ace. Huntley (32-10) crept back within 9-7, but Lockport responded with an 11-3 blitz. Kolosta creamed two kills and a block, and sophomore middle hitter Kyla Mitchell (three blocks, kill) added a pair of blocks in the burst.

The Red Raiders – making their first state appearance since 2001 and bringing home their first trophy since placing fourth in Class A in 1997 – fought back in the second set and took one of their two leads in the match at 10-9 in the second set on a kill by Sienna Robertson (four kills, block). Senior outside hitter Georgia Watson (six kills, two blocks), junior setter Emily Ernst (six assists, four digs) and senior libero Alex Goritz (10 digs) also contributed for Huntley.

There were ties at 17-17, 19-19 and 20-20 but Huntley could never retake the lead. Kills by sophomore outside hitter Quinn Highham (three kills, three blocks, four digs) and Kolosta put the Porters ahead for good at 22-20. Ahead 22-21, Highham had another kill before Kolosta polished it off.

Lockport senior libero Sadie Denk (10 digs, four assists) and sophomore setter Malley Green (eight assists, three digs) helped make sure the Red Raiders never got on track.

“After our semifinal loss, we knew we didn’t play that well,” Denk said of the 25-14, 25-22 loss to eventual state champion Marist the day before. “We knew what we could do and wanted to show that we’re a good program.

“We had all the faith in ourselves, and we came out blazing.”

Opposite side Hutsyn Timosciek added a pair of kills for the Porters and is one of the eight sophomores on the team.

“It’s really nice to come out like this,” Timosciek said of being one of the many underclassmen on the team. “If we keep progressing like this, we’ll be unstoppable.”

The 36 wins are the most for a Lockport team since the 1993 state title team went 40-3. Two of the stars of that title team, twins Nicole and Jennifer Peterson, were in attendance Saturday.

“Not a lot of girls can say they ended their high school career with a win,” McGraw said. “But (five) of us can, and it feels great.”