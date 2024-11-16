Joliet Junior College hosts free planetarium shows in November

The public is invited to visit the Trackman Planetarium located in F-1001 on the main campus of Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet.

The planetarium includes 55 theatre-style seats available in the dome and no registration is required to attend. Free events are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Legends of the Night Sky: ORION: Takes an imaginative look into the legendary story of Orion the Hunter, our most beloved winter constellation. This show brings the myth of Orion to life in a fun-filled animated adventure. Follow Orion’s journey as he comes of age, courageously battling beasts, foiling the plot of an evil king, and winning the heart of Artemis, the beautiful moon-goddess. Along the way, we learn the story of how the constellation of Orion was placed in the night sky, forever travelling throughout the seasons. Fun for the whole family.

Thursday, Nov. 21 -One Sky Project A cultural journey through time. The stars we observe today are the very same stars admired by our most ancient ancestors – and they created grande stories in the skies. This full dome film transcends these tales and retells them with beautiful artistry. Culture, history, and indigenous Astronomy meet to connect Earth, the sky, and humanity. An international collaboration bringing together the stories of Orion and Artemis, the Navajo Thunderbird, Jai Singh’s Dream, the Celestial Canoe, the Samurai and the Stars, and Hawaiian Wayfinders.

Joliet Junior College’s Trackman Planetarium recently added a new 4K projector and computer system along with the new seating and carpet they installed a few years ago. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Thursday, Nov. 28

Closed for Thanksgiving.