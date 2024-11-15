3 Troy 30-C schools in Will County get exemplary status from state

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C has three schools designated exemplary by the Illinois School Report Card.

Four Troy 30-C schools earned the commendable designation.

The Illinois School Report Card, released annually by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), evaluates schools based on multiple indicators of academic performance, including proficiency, growth, and progress toward closing achievement gaps.

Schools receiving the exemplary designation rank in the top 10% of schools statewide and show no underperforming student groups, according to the ISBE.

The commendable designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate high performance overall and do not have any underperforming student groups.

The majority of schools receive the commendable designation unless they have one or more student group performing in the bottom 5%. If that’s the case, then they’re targeted.

The Troy 30-C schools deemed exemplary are Hofer Elementary, Shorewood Elementary and Heritage Trail Elementary.

The Troy 30-C schools deemed commendable are Craughwell Elementary, Cronin Elementary, William B. Orenic Intermediate and Troy Middle School .

“These ratings reflect the dedication and hard work of all of our students, teachers, and staff, as well as the unwavering support of our families and the community,” Superintendent Dr. Paul D. Schrik stated a news release from Troy 30-C.

“Each of the schools are showing incredible growth and these designations accentuate our work. We are all very proud to receive this recognition.” Through the focused work of the 2024 Strategic Plan, Troy 30-C remains committed to achieving excellence and conquering the challenges of the future,” he said.

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C serves students in all or portions of Joliet, Shorewood, Channahon, Crest Hill, and unincorporated Troy Township.

.