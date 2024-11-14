Joliet, Cadence Foundation holding 2nd hurricane relief drive starting Friday

Joliet Councilwoman Jan Hallums Quillman and John Lukancic organize donations to be delivered to Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee for the victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton at the City of Joliet and Cadence Cares Foundation relief drive on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 in Joliet. A second relief drive will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16 at Old National Bank. (Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet, in conjunction with Cadence Cares Foundation, will be hosting a second donation drive to bring more supplies to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The collection will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Old National Bank, located at 2801 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, according to a news release from the city.

The Cadence Cares Foundation will have a tractor and trailer on site to collect donations and transport the items to the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the release.

Items needed for this drive include:

- Home cleaning products (cleaners with bleach or good disinfectant)

- Rubber gloves

- Sponges

- Scrubbing pads

- White Vinegar

- Buckets (5-gallon size preferred)

- Cold weather items (stocking caps, gloves, etc. must be new)

No clothing, household furnishings or toys will be accepted at this time, according to the release.

Volunteers are welcome and can contact Joliet City Council member Joe Clement at jclement@joliet.gov or Mr. Rocky Caylor at rocky@cadencecaresfoundation.org.

For those wishing to donate online, there are four organizations to choose from:

- American Red Cross - www.americanredcross.org

- Salvation Army -https://givesalvationarmyusa.org

- Convoy of Hope Society – https://convoyofhope.org/

- Cadence Cares Foundation - https://www.cadencecaresfoundation.org/donate

Information about hurricane relief efforts may also be found on the city’s website at: https://www.joliet.gov.