CIEL Senior Living in Plainfield holds grand opening on Friday

CIEL Senior Living at Plainfield will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, according to the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. at CIEL Senior Living at Plainfield, located 12446 S. Van Dyke Road in Plainfield, followed by an open house until 7 p.m.

CIEL Senior Living at Plainfield offers assisted living and memory care.

“Upscale amenities accompanied by our Life Enrichment program complement a relaxing environment full of beautiful ponds, elegant courtyards, and spacious gardens,” according to. the CIEL Senior Living at Plainfield website. “Our Plainfield, Illinois, community is surrounded by golf courses and nature preserves and is less than an hour from Chicago.”

For more information, visit cielseniorliving.com.

