Joliet puts in lane closures along portions of Joliet Street

Pipes are stacked in the parking lot across from the Rialto Theatre in downtown Joliet on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. The city is in the middle of a project to replace sewer and water lines at various points in the city, including the downtown area. (Gary Middendorf)

North Joliet Street in Joliet, between West Benton Street and West Crowley Street, will undergo lane closures for roadwork beginning Thursday.

North Joliet Street in north downtown Joliet will be reduced to one lane of northbound traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 pm Thursday through Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

From 5 p.m to 7 a.m, a full closure of both southbound and northbound lanes will be in place, according to the city. Southbound traffic will be detoured for the duration of the project, and northbound traffic will be detoured from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

The work is expected to be completed, and all lanes reopened by 5 p.m. Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

The work is part of the city’s combined sewer and water lines replacement project.

Information about the project can be found at www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Questions on the construction should be directed to the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.