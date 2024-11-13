Joliet home damaged in overnight fire

Joliet Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home in the 800 block of Woods Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Woods Avenue in the overnight hours on Wednesday.

The first units arrived within four minutes of the call coming in at 1:30 a.m.and were met with smoke coming from the front and sides of a two-story single family house, according to the fire department.

Firefighters entered the home and found a fire in a bedroom located in the basement, the fire department said. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish the fire.

All the residents inside were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to get out of the house prior to fire crews arriving at the scene, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was declared under control at 2 a.m., the fire department said.

Fire crews from stations 1, 5, 6 and 7 responded to the scene. The fire is currently under investigation, the fire department said.