Cookie Store in Plainfield now open

Steve Buresh, a third generation baker, opened the Cheesecake Store in 2014 opened his second bakery, the Cookie Store, in October. (Gary Middendorf)

Third generation baker Steve Buresh opened his second bakery on Oct. 26 and sold out on his first day.

Buresh opened his first bakery – the Cheesecake Store – in 2014 in Plainfield.

The Cookie Store offers approximately 30 different flavored gourmet cookies “that are out of this world,” according to the Steve Buresh’s Cookie Store Plainfield Facebook page.

Buresh opened his Cookie Store near his current cheesecake business at Route 30 and 143rd Street.

Steve Buresh’s Cookie Store will feature the current favorite Sugar Cookie with sprinkles. (Gary Middendorf)

Although Buresh has always baked cookies, he started selling cookies approximately six months ago, he previously said.

For opening day on Oct. 26, Buresh baked nearly 2,000 and ran out, making it necessary to close early, according to the Buresh’s Cookie Store Facebook page.

“I will definitely be adjusting quantities,” Buresh said on his Cookie Store Facebook page. “Thank you sooooo much for this amazing day!”

Steve Buresh’s Cookie Store Plainfield is located at 14220 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield.

For more information, call 815-556-8830 or visit cookiestoreonline.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.