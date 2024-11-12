Three file Tuesday for Joliet City Council election

Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday to file nominating petitions at City Hall for the Joliet City Council election in April. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Only one incumbent was among the first in line to file petitions Tuesday for three Joliet City Council spots that will be on the ballot in April.

The three at-large City Council positions will be on the April 1 ballot when elections are held for city councils, village boards, school boards and most local elected offices.

Tuesday was the first day to file petitions by candidates seeking to have their names on the ballot for the April election.

The last day to file petitions to get on the ballot is Monday.

In Joliet, the three at-large council members, who are elected citywide, will be on the ballot.

At-large Councilman Joe Clement filed petitions on Tuesday. So did Damon Zdunich, a Joliet businessman, and Larry Crawford.

Councilman Joe Clement was the only incumbent to file on Monday for the April election for three at-large spots on the Joliet City Council. Damon Zdunich and Larry Crawford also filed petitions. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

All three were in line waiting to file when the office opened Tuesday, meaning they will take part in a lottery to determine who gets first spot on the ballot, according to the Joliet city clerk’s office.

Incumbents who have not filed yet are council members Jan Quillman, the longest serving member of the council, and Cesar Guerrero, who is completing his first term.

Both the first and last spots on the ballot are considered to be favored ballot positions.

A lottery will held for the three candidates who filed petitions at 8 a.m. Tuesday to determine who is on top of the ballot. The clerk also will hold a lottery for candidates who file between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday to settle who is on the bottom of the ballot.

The Joliet City Council is comprised of eight members. Five of them represent districts of the city and are elected only by members of those district. The at-large council members up for election in April are elected city-wide.